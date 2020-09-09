Close

Nicholas Roche's Tour Diary: 'Hobbling down to breakfast, I felt like an 85-year-old man with arthritis'

Wednesday September 9, Stage 11: Chatelaillon Plage to Poitiers (167.5km)

Australia's Caleb Ewan, right, goes to wheel to wheel with Ireland's Sam Bennett as he wins the race to the finish line on stage 11 of the Tour de France. (Christophe Petit-Tesson/Pool via AP) Expand

Usually after a crash you don't sleep too well. Raw wounds sticking to the bedsheets can be a sore alarm clock every time you turn over.

Last night, however, I was so exhausted that I conked out and actually slept for an hour more than I usually do.

Hobbling down to the breakfast this morning though, I felt like an 85-year-old man with arthritis and when the hotel manager asked how I was, I told him I felt like I’d been hit by a bus. He laughed and reminded me that Casper, one of our lead-out men, had run into the back of me so, technically, I’d been hit by a train.

