Nicholas Roche's Tour Diary: 'Hobbling down to breakfast, I felt like an 85-year-old man with arthritis'

Usually after a crash you don't sleep too well. Raw wounds sticking to the bedsheets can be a sore alarm clock every time you turn over.

Last night, however, I was so exhausted that I conked out and actually slept for an hour more than I usually do.

Hobbling down to the breakfast this morning though, I felt like an 85-year-old man with arthritis and when the hotel manager asked how I was, I told him I felt like I’d been hit by a bus. He laughed and reminded me that Casper, one of our lead-out men, had run into the back of me so, technically, I’d been hit by a train.

Another day for the sprinters, this morning’s team plan was to try and get our flying Dutchman Cees Bol into the best position for the gallop to the line. We were discussing tactics on the bus when I heard a familiar voice at the door of the bus.

“Give that to the injured man!’

When I looked out it was young Bora-Hansgrohe rider Lenny Kamna. “I thought it might be good for your morale!”

Lenny and I had roomed together at the Tour of Switzerland last year and he introduced me to this chocolate that’s made in his hometown. Even though it was his birthday today, he gave me another big bar this morning.

Sometimes I give out a bit about the young riders but Lenny is a legend.

Because of my injuries, the team doctor suggested a warm-up on the rollers before the stage start to loosen out but we had 7km neutralised before we began racing so I used that to get my legs moving instead.

Read More

Although I’d swapped texts with Sam Bennett last night after his stage win, it wasn’t until we got out on the road that I managed to see him for a few minutes and congratulate him properly before we moved into position.

With one rider five minutes up the road, things were steady enough until a six-man counter-attack woke the peloton up a bit and the pace increased dramatically.

I wanted to give the guys a hand instead of licking my wounds down the back of the bunch, so as the lead-out trains surged to the front with 40km remaining I drag-raced them on the right hand side of the road with the guys sheltered on my wheel.

I’ve been in a lot of teams over the years but this group have really helped each other out as a team and ridden well together so far on this Tour and today I wanted to help them whatever way I could.

As well as feeling a bit more useful to the team, an hour or so of flat-out riding at the front made me focus and forget about the pain in my arm or my legs.

With about 12km to go and my work done, I swung off the front and rolled home in a small group. As we neared the line, I could hear on the team radio that Lucas Postlberger had attacked with 5km to go. His move upset the sprint trains today, which was obviously part of the plan for his team leader Peter Sagan.

In the ensuing confusion, Cees and the guys got swamped and a lot of the sprinters got caught out.

Sam took third behind Caleb Ewan and Sagan, but the Slovakian was later disqualified for barging into Wout Van Art in the 60kph sprint and nudging him. Sagan’s disqualification means he got no points at the finish so Sam tightened his grip on the green jersey a little bit again.

At the finish I got to see my sister Christel for the first time since we left Nice. She’s been working with Skoda on the race but up until now has always been a day ahead of us. This afternoon we waved and had a socially distant chat across the barriers for a few minutes. She was staying in a hotel that had been an old Cognac factory and presented me with a little bottle of Cognac for after the Tour.

Tomorrow, we go back onto the climbs but I’m not sure I’m recovered enough from my crash to commit fully to a breakaway.

At 218km, it’s the longest stage of this year’s Tour and spending a long day out front could be digging myself a grave for the big mountains that loom at the weekend.

But it’s also one of the only real chances for a breakaway to stick to the finish, so I might have to follow a few moves and see how it goes.

Tour de France, Live, Eurosport/TG4, 12.15