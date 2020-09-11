Close

Nicholas Roche's Tour Diary: 'A lot of the younger guys have never even heard of my dad or that he won the Tour'

Friday, September 10 – Stage 13: Chatel-Guyon to Puy Marie Pas de Peyrol (191.5km)

Ireland&rsquo;s Sam Bennett, wearing the best sprinters green jersey, crosses the line with Belgium&rsquo;s Tim Declercq after a tough 191km stage from Chatel-Guyon to Puy Mary. Photo: AP Expand

Nicholas Roche

AFTER his stage win yesterday, my young team-mate Marc Hirschi had to go to the podium and do all of the media stuff that comes with a Grand Tour stage win, so one of the team cars waited to bring him to our hotel afterwards while the rest of us travelled on the team bus.

Before we started the journey, I made the amateur mistake of stripping my plasters off in the shower and, as the team doctor was with Marc for anti-doping at the finish, I spent a couple of irritable hours twitching on the bus with my crash wounds on fire until we arrived in the hotel and I got new bandages, plasters and Vaseline on them to cool things down a bit.

When our stage winner arrived, a grinning Marc hugged me in the hotel lobby and told me that he’d seen the highlights of the stage on TV.

