Nicholas Roche's Tour De France Diary: 'You have to get in the ambulance. It's over'

This morning I had a nervous wait for the results of yesterday’s rest-day Covid tests.

I was expecting some kind of WhatsApp message or text after breakfast but I never heard anything so when my room door knocked at 10.15, I was expecting the worst.

Everyone’s fear at the moment is catching Covid and being thrown off the race and we heard rumours this morning that four staff members of other teams, and even the race director himself, had tested positive.

My laundry already been delivered and anti-doping usually comes much earlier, so when I opened the door and saw the team doctor standing there my heart rate went through the roof.

"No, no, Nico, everything’s okay," he said. "I’m just going room by room to tell everyone."

At the start I was asked about the Covid tests and the stage itself and I wasn’t too complimentary about today’s route selection.

Although there were no big climbs today, we knew a lot of the terrain in the second half of the stage would be narrow roads exposed to the wind so everybody was pretty wary of crosswinds and crashes as we rolled out of town this morning.

For some reason the first couple of hours this morning were really fast.

There were only two guys up the road, with no hope of staying away, but a nervous peloton kept them on a leash of just inside a minute.

With the speed up, lots of roundabouts, narrow roads and the wind blowing, there were plenty of crashes but I managed to get around most of them no problem.

Until I didn’t.

With around 99km remaining, on a winding little road with no shelter, two riders from Trek and EF touched wheels to my right.

We were doing almost 60kph at the time and I was just one rider behind them in the tightly-knit peloton so there was nowhere to go except down.

There’s not much you can do at that speed except pull your brakes and hope for the best. When I hit the guys in front of me and landed on the ground, my brakes were replaced by my shoulder grinding along the tarmac which, as a stopping mechanism, is nowhere near as efficient and twenty times as sore.

As more riders fell on top of me and all around me, all I could do was lie there.

My legs were tangled up in my bike and I couldn’t move them.

My shoulder and right leg was numb from skidding across the hot tarmac and it took a few seconds for the medical personnel to lift me up.

When I hobbled upright, I felt a bit light-headed and upon scanning the areas the pain was coming from I soon realised it was due to the amount of blood spurting from my right forearm.

It had probably been sliced by a rear cassette but it looked like a tiger mauled me when I bent my elbow. I’ve never had a wound that just spurted out blood like that before.

The doctor was holding me up, shining a light in my eyes, asking me questions.

"How old are you? Where are you from?"

"No, no, I don’t have concussion," I insisted. "I didn’t hit my head. It’s just from my arm, the bleeding." I pointed down at my blood covered arm.

"You have to get in the ambulance," she said. "It’s over."

"F**k no, it’s not over!" I answered. "I’ll finish the race and we’ll see tonight."

It took me a while to convince everyone to let me continue but there was no way I was going to abandon the Tour on the side of the road.

"If I can’t ride, I’ll stop," I said, "but I need to get back on the bike."

The doctor sprayed some sort of sealing spray on my arm and wrapped a bandage around it before I clambered back on my bike and began my chase.

I’d been on the ground for three or four minutes by then and the bunch had split in the echelons somewhere up the road.

After a few kilometres with the doctor treating me on the go, I started my chase in earnest and eventually got to the rear of the cavalcade of team cars, as my team car urged me to keep eating and drinking to keep my blood sugar up.

When the peloton turned into a headwind, I then inched my way back up through the cars one by one until, about 15km later I was back in the fold, or rather, hanging on to the fold, grimacing.

I was hoping the bunch would just split again and I could sit up and roll to the line in a small group but there were plenty more crash victims to ride around in the last 50km before that happened.

At the finish, our team doctor ran alongside me as I freewheeled to the mobile finish unit to get my wrist X-rayed and my ligaments scanned before the race doctor sewed two stitches into my wrist and seven into my forearm.

I took the team car back to the hotel afterwards where our team doctor finished the job, bandaging up the rest of my cuts and bruises and putting ice on the inside of my knee, which I probably banged off my handlebars in the crash.

Afterwards, I realised that Sam Bennett had taken his first Tour de France stage win today.

Sam is a good friend of mine and I’m so proud of what he did today. He has now won stages in all three Grand Tours, which is some achievement.

I guess I’ll have to wait until tomorrow to congratulate him now.