Nicholas Roche's Tour de France diary: 'When I saw Sam storm to the stage win, I thought 'Holy f**k, this kid is an absolute legend!''

Saturday Sept 19, Stage 20: Lur to Le Planche des Belles Filles Individual Time Trial (36km)

Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Sam Bennett of Ireland celebrates on the podium, after winning the points classification's green jersey. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe Expand

Nicholas Roche

AFTER a stage win on any big race, success is usually celebrated with either a glass of wine with our meal or toasted with a glass of champagne afterwards.

As the race is almost over now and Soren (Kragh Andersen) had just taken our third victory on this Tour, last night we decided to do both. When I went to order a bottle of wine for the riders’ table, however, one of the waitresses told me that she wasn’t serving me alcohol.

I looked at her for a second and pondered whether my new face wash really was as miraculous as it said it was and had turned back the clock so far that she thought I was underage but she dispelled the theory in an instant.

