Nicholas Roche's Tour de France diary: 'When I saw Sam storm to the stage win, I thought 'Holy f**k, this kid is an absolute legend!''

AFTER a stage win on any big race, success is usually celebrated with either a glass of wine with our meal or toasted with a glass of champagne afterwards.

As the race is almost over now and Soren (Kragh Andersen) had just taken our third victory on this Tour, last night we decided to do both. When I went to order a bottle of wine for the riders’ table, however, one of the waitresses told me that she wasn’t serving me alcohol.

I looked at her for a second and pondered whether my new face wash really was as miraculous as it said it was and had turned back the clock so far that she thought I was underage but she dispelled the theory in an instant.

“You’re a rider,” she said. “I’m not allowed serve alcohol to riders.” After a bit of insistence though, she caved and we savoured our symbolic trophy as we ate.

After Soren’s second victory speech of the race, we finished dinner at 11.0 but hung around chatting for a while afterwards.

Relax

I don’t know if I was overexcited or overtired last night but it took me a while to settle down to sleep and I spent an hour or so watching The Last Samurai on my laptop. I’ve seen it about 50 times now but for some reason I find the music soothes me and helps me to relax.

My roommate Nikias Arndt, however, didn’t have a very relaxing night and spent most of it coughing in the other bed.

In any other year, Niki’s cough would have been seen as a by-product of three weeks of hard racing through France in all weathers, over all terrains.

This year, however, I was whipped out of the room by the doctor in the middle of the night and Niki was brought for an emergency Covid test.

The rule on the Tour is that if your roommate tests positive for Covid, then you are out of the Tour, so I was a bit worried that, after getting through a crash and suffering through the hardest part of this Tour, I might be pulled from the race with only two days left.

Thankfully, though, his test came back negative and the next time I saw Niki, he was on the home trainer getting ready for today’s time trial. In between, I’d had another visit from the doctor.

This time he’d brought his tweezers and scissors to take the stitches out of the crash wound on my arm. While five of these were fairly straightforward, I was tapping the floor with my feet and grimacing with pain as he pulled the thread out of the last two.

It felt like he was sticking a hot knife into my skin and the doctor laughed as I told him I had visions of Sylvester Stallone sitting on the rocks in Rambo stitching his own arm.

With an individual time trial at 3.20 this afternoon the plan was simply to get to the top of Planche des Belles Filles.

Although it would have been a good test for my upcoming World Championship time trial, I used today as recovery and just rode a steady rhythm all the way to the finish.

For the first time on this Tour, I was alone riding through the fans and there were plenty of nice comments from them on the climb to the finish. We haven’t had much interaction with fans on this Tour at all, so today it was nice to hear people in different languages complimenting me on my efforts over the past three weeks.

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, greets Sam Bennett of Ireland, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey on the twenty-first and last stage of the 2020 Tour de France. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, greets Sam Bennett of Ireland, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey on the twenty-first and last stage of the 2020 Tour de France. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

I knew that Tadej Pogacar was one of the favourites to win the stage today, and that he’d beaten compatriot and overnight leader Primoz Roglic before, but I didn’t think he’d go from 57 seconds behind to 59 seconds in front and, effectively, win the race.

I was delighted to see Richie Porte put in such a good ride and move up to third overall. Richie is a good friend of mine and a training partner and I know all the hard work it’s taken for him to finally get into that position and I’m so happy for him.

It’s also looking good for Sam Bennett to win the green jersey tomorrow so fingers crossed he’ll do that.

Sunday September 20, Stage 21: Mantes le Jolie to Champs Elysées (122km)

ALTHOUGH I’ve now completed my 10th Tour de France, today’s stage provided me with the new experience of riding on the front of the peloton on the Champs-Élysées for a sprinter.

I knew I couldn’t really help Cees Bol in the final sprint itself so I made sure to be at the front on the circuits of Paris in order to close down any moves and ensure he at least had a chance of a bunch sprint.

To be honest, riding seven or eight laps on the front in Paris was a pretty intense experience and even though the final result didn’t go our way, I really enjoyed the day.

Although Sam Bennett hadn’t technically won the green jersey as we rolled out of the start this morning, I had congratulated him on winning it, because I knew that if he did keep it, it would be chaos after the stage.

When I crossed the line near the back of the peloton I looked up and saw a replay of the finish.

Not only had Sam won the green jersey but he had also stormed to the stage win. I thought, ‘Holy f**k, this kid is an absolute legend!’

A few metres past the line, an ecstatic Sam was at the side of the road celebrating and I seized the chance to give him a high five and a big hug. I’m so proud of Sam.

I’ve seen him grow up on various teams over the years and now this little blond kid from Carrick-on-Suir has won two stages and secured the green jersey at the Tour de France, the coolest race in the universe.

From talking to Sam, I knew that while it was a childhood dream of his, he never had the green jersey in his mind. His consistency though earned him it and he’s been through the mill this week defending it. He’s been amazing.

Combative

Sam is actually living his boyhood dreams and I’m so glad to be able to share that with him today. My young team-mate Marc Hirschi also made the podium today as most combative rider of this Tour.

Marc is a young talent who I’ve really enjoyed riding with here and he has a great future ahead of him. Another friend also made it today, after years of trying.

Richie Porte is one of my best friends in the peloton. I’ve known him for about 10 years and apart from training together every single day in Monaco, we’ve shared some good days and bad days over the years.

I’ve watched Richie try to win the Tour over the past decade only for a puncture or a crash or something else to steal his chance away from him.

Even though we’ve been on different teams the last few years, Richie and I have supported each other on and off the bike so, for me, seeing him get third in the Tour de France today and finally get onto that podium after 10 years of trying was very emotional.

Looking back on this Tour it was a decent one for me, even if I did crash. I don’t think there was a day where either myself, Dan (Martin), or Sam weren’t doing something in the race so I hope that between us we kept Irish fans entertained.

After one day at home tomorrow, I head to the world championships in Imola the day after and I’ve already booked my flights for the Irish national championships in Limerick on October.

It’s been an emotional Tour. I hope you enjoyed it as much as I did