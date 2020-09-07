Nicholas Roche's Tour de France diary: 'Waiting on Covid results is an extra worry for all of the riders'

Last night, after a five-hour drive, we arrived to our hotel at around 11.0 ahead of today’s first rest day on the Tour.

Although it’s an older style hotel, thankfully it’s pretty nice and with a river behind us and a small port in front, it has a relaxing feel to it, which is great.

There’s nothing worse than having a bad hotel on a rest day, as you always stay there for two nights ahead of the next stage.

As a treat we had burgers for dinner last night, although when I say burgers I don’t mean the big juicy ones you get in a chippers in Ireland, I mean a piece of meat with some lettuce and tomato on them in between two pieces of bread.

Still, it was a nice change from pasta and rice.

A few years ago, when I was a younger rider, I hated rest days. I just wanted to keep racing and get the Tour over with.

Now, though, I’m glad of the chance to get my head out of the race and relax a bit.

For a rest day, though, today was pretty full-on and there wasn’t much time to relax at all.

By 8.30, I was up, dressed and getting weighed and having my skin fold measurements checked to see if my body had changed much since the start of the Tour.

We also had urine tests to make sure our hydration levels are okay after eight days of racing.

After breakfast, Covid protocols meant that instead of the usual open-air press conference, we each had individual online interviews in our rooms and I also had to do my once-a-week video diary for Velon.

After all of that it was out on the bike for an hour for a light spin to keep the legs ticking over and remind the body that the Tour isn’t over just yet.

Simple

In order to make the most of our time and not to have to do it later, we cycled to the Covid-19 test centre, about 35km away, and got our rest day Covid tests done.

As far as I know, the results will be back before tomorrow’s stage start.

Waiting on these results is a bit of an extra worry for all of the riders as we all know that even though we might feel well, somebody could have caught the virus from something as simple as touching a door handle in a hotel.

A few weeks ago a whole team was pulled from a race before the start when of their riders tested positive for Covid-19 before that morning, only for the same rider to test negative a few hours later, so there is also a worry that you could be thrown off the race for a false positive.

Still, these are the risks we have all accepted in order to try and make this Tour as safe as possible for everyone.

After our Covid tests, the team bus picked us up and drove us back to the hotel for lunch. I had some more online interviews and also did a podcast for a French website, which went on a bit longer than I expected.

Around the corner there is a nice-looking cafe with a little courtyard where, on any other Tour, we would have gone for a coffee and a chat in the afternoon. This year, however, we couldn’t even think about it and stayed in the hotel all day.

Because of the virus we are not allowed visitors here either but the team have their traditional rest day barbecue for the staff this evening so, although we won’t be eating the food, we will pass an hour having a chat and a joke with everyone before massage and dinner.

Racing resumes tomorrow with what seems to be a straightforward flat stage which should be contested by the sprinters but, once again, there is a threat of crosswinds so you never know what’s going to happen.

I’m looking forward to the coming week. There are plenty of stages with opportunities for breakaways so I’m hoping to make the most of it.

Tour de France, Live, Eurosport/TG4, 12.20

