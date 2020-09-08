| 18.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Nicholas Roche's Tour De France Diary: 'They wanted me to get in an ambulance - my forearm was spurting blood'

Tuesday, September 8 – Stage 10: Ille de Oleron to Ile de Re (170km)

Nicholas Roche is treated by medics after falling during the tenth stage of the Tour de France from Ile d'Oleron to Ile de Re. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Expand

Close

Nicholas Roche is treated by medics after falling during the tenth stage of the Tour de France from Ile d'Oleron to Ile de Re. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Nicholas Roche is treated by medics after falling during the tenth stage of the Tour de France from Ile d'Oleron to Ile de Re. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

AP

Nicholas Roche is treated by medics after falling during the tenth stage of the Tour de France from Ile d'Oleron to Ile de Re. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Nicholas Roche

This morning I had a nervous wait for the results of yesterday’s rest-day Covid tests.

I was expecting some kind of WhatsApp message or text after breakfast but I never heard anything so when my room door knocked at 10.15, I was expecting the worst.

Everyone’s fear at the moment is catching Covid and being thrown off the race and we heard rumours this morning that four staff members of other teams, and even the race director himself, had tested positive.

Related Content