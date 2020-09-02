Close

Nicholas Roche's Tour de France diary: 'Sam's the first Irishman in 31 years to wear any leader's jersey'

Wednesday September 2, Stage 5: Gap to Privas (183km)

Ireland's Sam Bennett, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, celebrates on the podium after completing the fifth stage of the Tour de France. (Anne-Christine Poujoulat, Pool via AP) Expand

Nicholas Roche

Today was a bit of a strange day on the Tour de France. When the flag dropped for the start, nobody attacked and it pretty much stayed like that until the end of the stage.

The lack of enthusiasm was down to, regardless of what happened early on today, the stage was likely to end in a bunch sprint.

Every team here has a GC guy and a sprinter with them so there are no little teams willing to attack just to get TV time for their sponsor.

