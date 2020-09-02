Nicholas Roche's Tour de France diary: 'Sam's the first Irishman in 31 years to wear any leader's jersey'

Today was a bit of a strange day on the Tour de France. When the flag dropped for the start, nobody attacked and it pretty much stayed like that until the end of the stage.

The lack of enthusiasm was down to, regardless of what happened early on today, the stage was likely to end in a bunch sprint.

Every team here has a GC guy and a sprinter with them so there are no little teams willing to attack just to get TV time for their sponsor.

Even the King of the Mountains points on the two climbs today were minimal, five points on each climb weren’t worth a day-long slog out in the wind, when a short sprint at the top would get the same result. I think the problem with modern cycling is that race organisers try to make the mountain stages exciting but, in doing so, forget these long sprint days can be boring.

Today we had a three-quarter headwind for most of a stage that was always destined for a sprint finish and the big mountains are coming at the weekend. Why would you want to go in a breakaway? It just didn’t make sense. The reality is that the level is so high now that nobody has spare energy to throw away in a four-hour suicide ride.

With nobody out front, Sam Bennett won a hotly contested intermediate sprint after 47km and took enough points to become virtual leader of the green jersey competition, although with more points available at the finish, his lead wasn’t secured just yet.

Sam’s Deceuninck-Quickstep team upped the pace on the front of the peloton in the second half of the stage where a crosswind made it nervous for a while. There was a lot of jostling for position, pushing and shoving in the last 50km and one or two crashes too.

Like most other teams, our Sunweb squad’s plan today was to get our sprinter, Cees Bol, into the best position in the last couple of kilometres, so that he could have a good run at the sprint, although I wasn’t part of that plan.

Last night, the directeurs came to my room and told me I’d have to lose time over the next few days to have any chance of being allowed up the road in a breakaway later on in the race. Over the years I’ve burned my candle at both ends trying to maintain a decent overall position on the Tour while also trying to go for a stage win. Sitting up after my work is done for my team leader is different to sitting up and trying to save energy for the rest of the race – and it’s something that is against my nature really.

Even this morning I was joking with the team managers at the start. “Are you sure?”

Realistically, I’ve been 12th and 14th overall in the Tour and it hasn’t changed my life. Winning a stage would be fantastic but it’s not easy. I’ve been in maybe 40 breakaways in 10 Tours and the closest I have come is three second places.

They say it’s hard to teach an old dog new tricks but with around eight kilometres to go, as our young pups drag-raced on the front, I swung over to the side with one or two guys and rolled to the finish about six minutes after the stage winner.

Today the guys did a brilliant lead-out for Cees. They were on the front for the last few kilometres and put him in a perfect position to start his sprint about 200m from the line.

Unfortunately for our young sprinter, Jumbo-Visma’s Wout van Aert just nipped him on the line and he had to settle for second on the stage with Sam taking third.

Rather than being disappointed that we didn’t win today we need to take the good out of this result. The guys did a perfect job and Cees was just unlucky to be beaten by a guy who has been flying since the season restarted. We’re a young team of underdogs and we’re here to try things on this Tour.

We’ve a young lead-out train, with a young sprinter and today what they did was perfect. They should be proud of themselves. When you’re so close, it is frustrating but they’ve shown they are capable of winning here. It’s just a matter of keep trying and keep the head right. It gives the guys a lot more confidence for the sprints that are left, too.

Sam Bennett’s third place today gave Irish fans something to shout about too as he now leads the points competition and will wear the green jersey tomorrow. Sam is the first Irish rider in 31 years to wear any leader’s jersey on the Tour de France. The last person to wear green was another Carrick-On-Suir fastman Sean Kelly. Hopefully he can keep it as long as possible now.

After the stage I found out his team-mate Julian Alaphilippe wasn’t so lucky – losing his yellow jersey when he was penalised 20 seconds for taking a drink from a soigneur at the roadside inside the last 20km.

It’s a bit of a harsh rule, as the distance from the line for a last feed changes if the weather is hot and if a soigneur hands you a bottle you’re not going to be checking if he’s inside the 20km mark. You just want a drink. But rules are rules and Briton Adam Yates now leads the race.

Tour de France: Live, Eurosport/TG4, 12.0