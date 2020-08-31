Close

Nicholas Roche's Tour de France diary: 'Sam Bennett, like me, is dreaming of a stage win'

Lotto Soudal rider Caleb Ewan of Australia wins Stage 3 of the Tour de France ahead of Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Sam Bennett. Photo: Reuters/Kenzo Tribouillard Expand

Nicholas Roche

Monday August 31, Stage 3: Nice to Sisteron (198km)

After five nights in the same hotel, the travelling began this morning as we packed our suitcases for the move to a new one.

My young team-mate Marc Hirschi had an extra item of clothing to pack as he began the day in the white jersey of best young rider, a great achievement to get on only his second ever day in the Tour.