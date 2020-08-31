Nicholas Roche's Tour de France diary: 'Sam Bennett, like me, is dreaming of a stage win'

Monday August 31, Stage 3: Nice to Sisteron (198km)

After five nights in the same hotel, the travelling began this morning as we packed our suitcases for the move to a new one.

My young team-mate Marc Hirschi had an extra item of clothing to pack as he began the day in the white jersey of best young rider, a great achievement to get on only his second ever day in the Tour.

While wearing the yellow jersey on the Tour de France is every cyclists dream, most of us would settle for a day in any of the other classification leaders’ colours of green, white or polka dot.

I’ve worn every classification leader’s jersey at the Vuelta over the years but in ten years of riding it I’ve never had the honour of leading a classification at the Tour, so I told Marc that he should be proud of himself and enjoy the day.

Our Sunweb team jerseys are also white so he didn’t really stand out too much during the stage but that was also because it lashed rain again and we all ended up in rain capes or jackets for part of the day.

Expand Close A woman carries a yellow umbrella with the Tour de France logo as the peloton passes by on Stage 3. Photo: Reuters/Stephane Mahe REUTERS / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A woman carries a yellow umbrella with the Tour de France logo as the peloton passes by on Stage 3. Photo: Reuters/Stephane Mahe

Although we had four categorised climbs en route to Sisteron today, the flatter second half of the stage saw most of us expecting a bunch sprint finish as we rolled out of Nice this morning, so there weren’t many willing to spend the day in a breakaway that was almost certain to be caught before the finish.

But there is always a race within a race going on in the Tour and when a three-man break did go clear after a few kilometres it included King of the Mountains, Benoit Cosenfroy of Ag2r, and second-placed climber Anthony Perez of Cofidis, both tied on points and both hoping to have the prized polka dot jersey by the time they were reeled in later on.

As the Deceuninck-Quickstep team of race leader Julian Alaphilippe dragged the peloton along a couple of minutes behind the escapees, things were fairly relaxed for the first hour or so and I found myself chatting with Irish national champion Sam Bennett.

Sam is one of the best sprinters in the world at the moment and like me he is dreaming of a stage win at the Tour de France.

While we chatted his team were riding on the front in the hope that Sam’s dream might come true today but we ignored all of that and talked about cars and houses and other stuff like two oul lads in the pub.

A hail shower at the bottom of the first climb, sent everybody scrambling for capes. It was pretty windy so I didn’t want to take my hands off the bars for too long and as my arms were already soaked by the time I got mine, I had a bit of trouble sliding it on.

All around me guys were having the same problem, some of them wrestling sleeves and zippers with their teeth as the hail lashed down.

Expand Close The peloton in action on the Tour de France Stage 3 from Nice to Sisteron. Photo: Reuters/Stephane Mahe REUTERS / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The peloton in action on the Tour de France Stage 3 from Nice to Sisteron. Photo: Reuters/Stephane Mahe

Up front, Perez had beaten Cosnefroy to the top of the first three climbs, giving himself enough points to take the lead in the mountains competition, but by the time we reached the Col de Leques, with about 50km to go, they were both back in the bunch as Jerome Cousin of Total Direct Energie forged a lone path out front.

Here, a great day for Perez suddenly took a turn for the worst when he punctured on the climb and then crashed out of the race altogether on the descent. Instead of wearing the polka dot jersey, his points will be wiped out as he didn’t finish the stage.

His efforts will not be recorded on the GC this evening. Instead, the letters DNF for did not finish will serve as a reminder that cycling can be a cruel sport.

Read More

As Cousin was caught and the sprint trains started to mass at the front of the peloton, I tried to keep our sprinter Cees Bol and the guys in position near the front from about 25km out.

I moved out of the way in the last 10km or so. We had been doing around 60kph, but the headwind and the stress of trying to stay up front, drag racing the other teams, made it feel like longer.

The final sprint was fairly chaotic and the guys were disappointed on the bus afterwards that they couldn’t set up Cees properly in the finale.

He got boxed in and finished seventh as Aussie sprinter Caleb Ewan came from nowhere to disappoint thousands of Irish fans and pip Sam on the line for the stage win.

If it’s any consolation, Caleb is married to a girl from Cork so maybe we can claim victory today.

Tour de France, Live on Tuesday Eurosport and TG4, 12.15