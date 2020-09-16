Close

Nicholas Roche's Tour de France diary: 'Near the summit finish, my ego took a massive hit from a spectator'

Colombia's Miguel Angel Lopez climbs the Loze pass to win the stage 17 of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers from Grenoble to Meribel Col de la Loze. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Expand

Colombia's Miguel Angel Lopez climbs the Loze pass to win the stage 17 of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers from Grenoble to Meribel Col de la Loze. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Wednesday, September 16, Stage 17: Grenoble to Meribel (170km)

Climbs on the Tour de France were originally ranked in toughness according to what gear the race organiser had to use to get up them in his car.

If he could get up them in fourth gear, they were ranked fourth category. If it took first gear to get up them, they were ranked the hardest, or first category.