Nicholas Roche's Tour de France diary: 'My crash took the shine off things. Mentally it's hard to put up with it.'

Monday September 14, Second rest day: Grenoble

After a two-and-a-half-hour post-stage transfer last night, we arrived at our rest day hotel in Grenoble.

Accor are hotel sponsors on this Tour so a lot of the time we’ve been staying in an Accor group hotel.

Most of the time us riders share rooms on races.

I’ve been sharing with Nikias Arndt during this Tour for example but because of Covid, on the rare occasion there are enough rooms in the hotels, we get a room to ourselves.

Today, the UAE and NTT teams are also staying in our hotel but the riders all have individual rooms here, which is pretty nice.

Each room has a double bed and a sofa-bed in them and we are staying here for three nights in a row so at least there will be no race to get the double bed after the next couple of stages either.

In order to make today a bit more of a rest day than last Monday, the race organisation had arranged for our mid-Tour Covid tests, our third set on this Tour, to be done in Lyon’s football stadium before yesterday’s stage, so at least we didn’t have to travel for that today.

Each team had a time slot about three hours before the race start and hopefully our results should come back today.

After breakfast and a few bits with the press this morning we went out for our usual rest day training spin at noon to keep the legs ticking over.

As the three directeur sportifs came on the bikes with us for the short one-hour ride, the team doctor found himself driving the car behind us.

Normally, we would stop in a café mid-ride and sit and have a chat in the sun but with Covid we couldn’t do that today so as well as a few spare wheels in case one of us punctured, the doc also had a flask of coffee in the team car.

The plan was that we’d still have our little break and a chat somewhere out on the road instead.

As it happened though, we spent a lot of our spin on a Greenway and when we got to our designated coffee point, the doc had got lost and our team car was nowhere to be seen.

After hanging around for a while waiting, we scrapped the coffee stop and hopped back on our bikes just as he drove into sight.

Although we had to have our coffee back in the hotel, the timing was perfect for me, as I had punctured just as he arrived and had to get a spare wheel off him.

After 15 days of racing, I was quite run-down and probably a bit mentally drained last night so this rest day has been very welcome.

I came into this Tour in good shape, hadn’t been sick all year and was raring to go until my crash took the shine off things for me last week.

As well as the physical scars, mentally it’s hard to put up with it.

You spent months and months preparing to be ready for a Grand Tour; you try to eat healthily, train properly, sleep properly, do everything right and then, when you feel you have some form, you get injured in a stupid crash because guys aren’t focused on what they are doing.

The past three Grand Tours now have seen me hit the deck.

I caught my wheel on a crack in the road on a high-speed descent at last year’s Tour and then broke my kneecap a few weeks later at the Vuelta so it’s wearing a bit thin now.

To be honest, some days, or parts of days, I feel better than others.

It depends on the road surface, the temperature, the weather, my position on the bike even.

Yesterday the descent was killing me because of the vibrations off the bad road surface and the salty sweat of the climb running into my wounds.

Even having my hands on the drops sometimes stretches the road rash on my back and opens it up again but hopefully a trip to the physio this afternoon might help.

Looking ahead to the coming days, I think our sprinter Cees (Bol) has a chance on the two sprint stages to come and I think there are another couple of days where a breakaway might go clear to the line.

After a first week where we felt we were doing everything right but just couldn’t pull off a stage win, it’s been a good second week for my Sunweb team with Marc (Hirschi) and Soren (Kragh Andersen) both taking victories.

With a week to go, everyone is still focused on adding to that tally.