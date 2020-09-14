Close

Premium

Nicholas Roche's Tour de France diary: 'My crash took the shine off things. Mentally it's hard to put up with it.'

Riders with Slovenia's Primoz Roglic, wearing the yellow jersey of the overall leader climb Grand Colombier during the stage 15 of the Tour de France cycling race over 174 kilometers (108 miles), with start in Lyon and finish in Grand Colombier, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Expand

Close

Riders with Slovenia's Primoz Roglic, wearing the yellow jersey of the overall leader climb Grand Colombier during the stage 15 of the Tour de France cycling race over 174 kilometers (108 miles), with start in Lyon and finish in Grand Colombier, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Riders with Slovenia's Primoz Roglic, wearing the yellow jersey of the overall leader climb Grand Colombier during the stage 15 of the Tour de France cycling race over 174 kilometers (108 miles), with start in Lyon and finish in Grand Colombier, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

AP

Riders with Slovenia's Primoz Roglic, wearing the yellow jersey of the overall leader climb Grand Colombier during the stage 15 of the Tour de France cycling race over 174 kilometers (108 miles), with start in Lyon and finish in Grand Colombier, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Nicholas Roche

Monday September 14, Second rest day: Grenoble

After a two-and-a-half-hour post-stage transfer last night, we arrived at our rest day hotel in Grenoble.

Accor are hotel sponsors on this Tour so a lot of the time we’ve been staying in an Accor group hotel.

Related Content