Nicholas Roche's Tour De France diary: 'It was a nightmare. The road rash on my back and knee were stinging like hell'

Saturday, September 12 – Stage 14: Clermont-Ferrand to Lyon (197km)

Team INEOS Grenadiers rider Egan Bernal of Colombia in action. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe Expand

Team INEOS Grenadiers rider Egan Bernal of Colombia in action. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Nicholas Roche

AFTER Marc (Hirschi) winning the stage the day before and us taking it as easy as we could yesterday, today was another all-in day for my Sunweb team.

With no single leader here, this was all about racing as if it was a single-day race and the whole team was chasing another stage win.

A very hilly day with a tough second-category climb sandwiched between a third-category and three fourth-categories, we reckoned the stage could go either of two ways.