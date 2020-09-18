Nicholas Roche's Tour de France diary: 'I'm really enjoying my big brother role on the team, to have three wins is fantastic'

Followed by just an individual time trial tomorrow and a flat sprinter’s stage on the Champs-Élysées on Sunday, today was the last-chance saloon for any of the non-specialists – most of the peloton – to nab a victory on this Tour de France.

As we left Bourg-en-Bresse this morning, the peloton was buzzing in anticipation of what was to come and as soon as the flag dropped, each attack was akin to prodding a bees’ nest with a stick as riders swarmed all over the road at the merest whiff of the nectar that an early breakaway might provide.

After about 10km, though, 2015 Rás Tailteann winner Lukas Postlberger got stung. Literally.

A bee had flown into his mouth and an allergic reaction saw the unlucky Austrian abandon the Tour with just three days to go.

Before the start this morning, my Sunweb teammates and I had covered all of our bases at the team meeting.

If an early break didn’t work, we had Cees Bol with us if it came down to a bunch sprint but we also knew the second part of the stage was pretty hilly and there could be another opportunity for somebody to get up the road there.

With the idea of keeping our lead-out train fresh and ready for the sprint while also protecting Tiesj (Benoot) and Soren (Kragh Andersen) if groups went away near the end, I was most suited to the job of riding on the front of the peloton early on if needed.

In a clever move, Remi Cavagna was the first to open a substantial gap, after maybe 10km, which meant that his Quickstep team could sit back and wait to help Sam Bennett in the intermediate sprint with 40km to go and again at the finish.

As Cavagna opened a lead of around two-and-a-half minutes, a group of four sat in between him and the peloton so I started to ride on the front with two of the Bora guys to try and keep the gap down and keep our options open.

As we approached the fourth-category Cote de Chateau-Chalon after 75km, I felt that we had brought the gap down a little bit too much and it might encourage more attacks on the climb so I told the Bora guys to just let me ride tempo and I let it open up a few more seconds.

In the end, I spent around 100km on the front today, my stint ending just as we approached the intermediate sprint after 117kms.

By then I had drifted down to the car for bottles and to get my radio fixed as it hadn’t been working for an hour or so.

As the mechanics were re-tuning my radio, though, I could see the road rising up ahead and the attacks starting again.

Afraid I would get dropped I hastily crammed the bottles into my cages and told the mechanic to stuff the radio into my pocket.

Just as I was getting back up to the bunch there was a crash involving Rigoberto Uran and a little group had been caught out behind it which meant I had to sprint around them and close the gap.

There were still around with 40km to go so it was too early to sit up but I barely regained contact as we began to climb.

With the early movers caught, the attacks started again and around 10km later a dozen riders went clear in a move containing the two green jersey protagonists, Sam and Peter Sagan, while we had Soren and Nikias (Arndt) in the move.

With 8km to go I could hear in my earpiece that Soren had gone clear and was a minute up on the rest of the front group.

Atmosphere

As we descended towards the finish, I was glad we weren’t heading towards a mass bunch sprint on such a narrow winding road but also knew that it favoured Soren and that he had a great chance of taking the stage. Thankfully, by the time we reached the 4km to go sign, the news had come over the radio that Soren had won the stage, his second of this Tour de France and the team’s third stage win here.

The atmosphere was great on the team before our first win last week, so to have three now is fantastic.

We have a lot of very young riders in this group and it’s been good craic being around them. We hang around after dinner most evenings for a chat and there is always a bit of slagging or messing going.

I have to say I’m really enjoying my big brother role on the team here. The guys must have liked it too because for the past few days they’ve been jokingly asking me to ride the classics with them instead of going to the Vuelta.

I probably have the sorest legs on the Tour tonight but for the guys to finish today off with a win again, it’s absolutely worth it. Behind Soren, there was good new for Irish fans today too as Sam beat Sagan for eighth place and took more points towards his green jersey.

While it’s never over until it’s over, neither of them should get points in tomorrow’s time trial and he looks good to win it now.

Tour de France, Live, Eurosport/TG4, 11.50