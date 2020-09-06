Close

Nicholas Roche's Tour de France diary: 'I'm here to try and win a stage and that means that I have to pick my battles'

Nicholas Roche

Saturday September 5, Stage 8: Cazeres to Loudenvielle (140km)

While the quality of the hotels we stay in on the Tour de France varies greatly every night, it seems like every hotel on this Tour has a different approach to Covid-19 too.

From a pretty grotty one star hostel-type place in the middle of nowhere where crowds congregated for food, everyone was touching everything and there was a pretty haphazard approach to the virus midweek, last night we had a better hotel with a much stricter protocol.