Nicholas Roche's Tour De France diary: 'I was so shattered I needed help on to the bus – but the pain was worth it'

Thursday September 10, Stage 12: Chauvigny to Sarran (218km)

Thursday's stage at the Tour De France was the longest of the race. Pool via REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat Expand

Nicholas Roche

AT A whopping 218km, today was the longest stage of this year’s Tour de France.

Taking in four categorised climbs in the second half of the stage, we knew today’s route could suit either a large early breakaway group staying clear to the finish or a late attack from the GC contenders on the last mountain.

After our pre-stage meeting on the bus this morning, my Sunweb team-mates and I went into the stage with a plan for both.