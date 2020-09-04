Nicholas Roche's Tour de France diary: 'I could almost hear my legs screaming at me to stop'

Friday, September 4 – Stage 7: Millau to Lavaur (168km)

If Wednesday’s flat sprint stage was boring, today was the exact opposite. The Tour de France is so prestigious that there is always a race within a race going on; the race for a stage win, the race for the yellow jersey, the white jersey, the polka-dot jersey or, in today’s case, the race for the green jersey.

With points awarded at every stage finish and at intermediate sprints each day, the green jersey is worn by the leader of the points competition.

Sometimes referred to as the sprints jersey, it doesn’t matter how far back you are on time, the rider with the most accumulated points wears the green jersey each day.

This morning as we left Millau that rider was Sam Bennett from Carrick-on-Suir and with two third-category climbs and a fourth-category ascent in the first half of a stage followed by a downhill and about 50km of flat to the finish, it looked like today’s stage end would be contested by the sprinters and Sam would pick up more points.

Peter Sagan, however, had other ideas.

Sagan started the day in second place in the points competition and had a plan to get rid of Sam and most of the other sprinters before the finish.

This plan involved his Bora-Hansgrohe squad storming up the first categorised climb of the day after just 5km, in the hope that some of the heavier fast men would be caught napping at the back of the peloton.

I had started on the front row as the flag dropped along with Soren (Kragh Andersen), Marc (Hirschi) and Nikias (Arndt) and we were happy enough when a solo rider went clear on the first hill in the opening kilometre and four others went after him. But then Bora-Hansgrohe blew the race to bits.

They hit the front on a wide descent after the first hill and absolutely ripped up the next one, where the road narrowed and wasn’t very conducive to moving up the bunch.

One by one, the sprinters began to go out the back door as Sagan’s men tore along at the front of the race.

Even mountains leader Benoit Cosenfroy barely made it across the top of the third-category Cote de Luzencon after 9km to grab the only two points on offer in the climbers’ competition. With his rival sprinters – Caleb Ewan, Mads Pederson, Alexandre Kristoff, Giacomo Nizzolo and Sam – all losing contact, Sagan’s men turned the screw a little tighter and their relentless pressure split the peloton into four large groups.

Unfortunately for us, our chances of a stage win were going out the back door too, as our sprinter Cees Bol was caught out in the third group.

He had Casper (Pedersen) and Nikias in the group alongside him but soon the call came over the team radio for myself and Tiejs (Benoot) to go back and try and help them regain contact.

We pulled out of the front group and watched as Sam and some of his Deceuninck-Quickstep teammates flew past trying to bridge across from the second group. With them gone by, we slotted in at the front of the third group and began to chase.

After a few kilometres of flat-out riding, the gap was pretty much the same, so Soren, Joris (Nieuwenhuis) and Marc were also called back from the front group to help us, meaning we now had the whole team in the third group, about a minute behind the leaders.

Because we had our whole team there for Cees, the rest of the shell-shocked group were happy to let us ride and even though we were doing almost 55kph, the gap wasn’t coming down.

Behind us, Caleb Ewan’s Lotto squad were at about 15 seconds and Tiesj and I agreed that the only chance we had was to ease up for a few seconds and let them up to us so that we would have two teams riding on the front instead of just us.

For what seemed like an eternity both squads were giving it socks on the front, riding absolutely flat-out but all we could hear over the radio was bad news.

“One minute ... one minute 25... two minutes ... two minutes ten... two thirty... three minutes...”

Having spent most of yesterday in a breakaway it wasn’t exactly how I had hoped my morning would go.

Every time we hit an uncategorised hill – which seemed to be every few minutes – I could feel the lactic acid in my legs and could almost hear them screaming at me, ‘Oh my God this is hard! When are we going to stop? Please stop!’

After about 50km of chasing like greyhounds after a Formula One car we realised there was no chance of rejoining the front of the race, but the fact that we’d been out the back so early meant we still had to ride hard if we wanted to finish within the time limit for the stage.

In the end we just made it, crossing the line almost 16 minutes after Wout van Aert had won the stage and Sagan had taken Sam’s green jersey but today it didn’t matter which group you were in. It hurt.

After each stage, we usually have a debriefing when everyone is showered, changed, calm and relaxed. Today though, we just wanted to get it out of the way as quickly as possible and move on.

There were a few mistakes made but the important thing is to learn from them. While dropping everyone back to help him could have seen the whole team finish outside the time limit and out of the Tour, if we had got him back to the front and he’d won the stage we’d all be heroes now.

Our directeur sportifs and our riders here are very young and they’ve never been in that situation before. I’ve never been in that situation before so it’s a new lesson for everyone.

One of the things we can be proud of was the fact that we all committed to the directive from the car immediately and worked as a team all day without hesitation.

We win together, we lose together and we stick together.

Maybe on another day that will work in our favour.

