Nicholas Roche's Tour De France diary: 'I am pretty p****d off with my day – you only get so many chances'

Thursday, September 3 – Stage 6: Le Teil to Mont Aiguoal (191km)

'I probably wasted a bit too much energy on the bottom of that climb and when Powless attacked 4km from the top, my legs were burning like hell and I realised I was going to struggle to get to the top never mind stay in the break.' REUTERS/Benoit Tessier.

Nicholas Roche

Today’s stage was one that had been earmarked by the team a couple of days ago for me to try and get into the breakaway.

Easing up and losing six minutes on the run-in yesterday meant that I was no longer a threat to the race leader and if I did get away they would be more likely to allow me a decent gap before needing to chase.

I knew I needed a small climb or a bit of a long battle at the start to have a chance so when Cees (Bol) said on the bus, ‘Look Nico, there’s actually a 3km drag at the start,’ I had that in the back of my mind rolling out of Le Teil.

