Nicholas Roche's Tour De France diary: 'I am pretty p****d off with my day – you only get so many chances'

Today’s stage was one that had been earmarked by the team a couple of days ago for me to try and get into the breakaway.

Easing up and losing six minutes on the run-in yesterday meant that I was no longer a threat to the race leader and if I did get away they would be more likely to allow me a decent gap before needing to chase.

I knew I needed a small climb or a bit of a long battle at the start to have a chance so when Cees (Bol) said on the bus, ‘Look Nico, there’s actually a 3km drag at the start,’ I had that in the back of my mind rolling out of Le Teil.

Obviously I wasn’t the only one thinking of escape today and Thomas de Gendt jumped away as soon as the flag was dropped.

Within seconds, Nikias (Arndt) was immediately on the Belgian breakaway specialist’s wheel and I was sitting about sixth in line as our little group began to clear.

Behind, I could see the race leader’s team reacting on the front of the peloton and I knew that De Gendt would pull over at some point and have a look to see who was up there, so I waited for that second of hesitation and I jumped off the front of the group.

I sprinted flat out to the top of the hill, which was a bit further than I anticipated, and found myself out front alone.

After 2km I was joined by Olympic champion Greg van Avermaet, Remi Cavagna and Spanish climber Jesus Herrada.

Although there were only four of us we rode hard immediately and hoped that a few others would come across the 10-second gap.

Even when Neilson Powless, Edvald Boasson Hagen, Daniel Oss and Alexey Lutsenko came across to us after 6km though, it took well over 25 minutes of riding at a 55kph average to get any sort of a gap on a hard-chasing peloton.

When the elastic did finally snap, we realised we had a really strong group of big horsepower guys up front and we just rode flat out.

I was hoping that at some point the peloton would back off and we’d be able to settle down a bit but it was full on all day.

I’ve ridden team time trials that were slower than the first two hours in the breakaway today.

I was feeling pretty good on the first climb of the day after 146km and took the two points on offer in the mountains competition at the top.

I did the same on the second climb, 15km later, not because I was going for the mountains points specifically but because it didn’t really cost me any extra energy to get them and they added to the five I got the other day on Col d’Eze.

Our maximum lead of over six minutes though had been cut to three by the chasing peloton at the bottom of the first-category Col de la Lusette with about 25km to go.

Here, the attacks started as soon as we began to climb and pretty soon, I found myself in group with Lutsenko, Powless and Van Avermaet as Herrada dangled off the back of us.

I probably wasted a bit too much energy on the bottom of that climb and when Powless attacked 4km from the top, my legs were burning like hell and I realised I was going to struggle to get to the top never mind stay in the break.

As Lutsenko crossed the summit alone, with Herrada (who had paced himself better than I had), Van Avermaet and Powless chasing him I was caught in no man’s land, in between bunch and break.

While I was caught by the Jumbo Visma and Ineos led peloton in the last 8km and spat out the back door, the other four held on to contest the finish, with Lutsenko taking a solo win.

I was on the Tour podium afterwards, for only the second time in my career, to collect the most combative rider award but I’m pretty p***ed off with my day.

At my level, I feel I should have been in the front with those guys.

You only get so many shots on the Tour and when you do get one you have to make it count.

I have a few more points in the mountains competition now and am up to third place but it’s not really a target at the moment.

The aim here is a stage win, so I will have to try again in a few more days.

Normally after each stage the first thing I do is grab my phone to check my messages and then hop into the shower on the bus before the journey to the hotel but today I couldn’t face it.

I knew I’d be getting loads of well meaning messages from friends and family saying well done and congratulations but I just couldn’t face them.

Today I ignored my phone and after a shower and some food, I stuck in my earphones and just stewed down the back of the bus for an hour.

Not getting a result today is very disappointing but all I can do is try again in a few days.

Tour de France,

Live, Eurosport/TG4, 12.15