Close

Premium

Nicholas Roche's Tour de France diary: 'He barrelled into a metal crash barrier which snapped his bike in half'

Tuesday September 1, Stage 4: Sisteron to Orcierres-Merlette (160.5km)

Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 4 - Sisteron to Orcieres-Merlette - France - September 1, 2020. The peloton in action. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier Expand

Close

Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 4 - Sisteron to Orcieres-Merlette - France - September 1, 2020. The peloton in action. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 4 - Sisteron to Orcieres-Merlette - France - September 1, 2020. The peloton in action. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

REUTERS

Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 4 - Sisteron to Orcieres-Merlette - France - September 1, 2020. The peloton in action. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Nicholas Roche

Today’s stage took in four climbs before finishing atop the Alpine ski resort of Orcierres-Merlette after 160km. The first summit finish of this year’s Tour gave the overall contenders a chance to suss each other out on the 7km first-category hike to the finish, while the four mountains before that offered the opportunity for a breakaway group to go clear and perhaps contest the stage win.

My Sunweb team wanted to try and get somebody in the early move today just in case it stuck to the finish, but we also wanted to try and help our best-placed rider Marc Hirschi hold onto his white jersey of best young rider and his third place overall if it didn’t.

I thought there was going to be a lot of attacking before an escape group went clear but a few riders jumped up the road in the opening kilometre and that was it. Thankfully, our Belgian rider Tiesj Benoot got across to it immediately, which meant the rest of us could relax and concentrate on Plan B later in the day.

Related Content