Nicholas Roche's Tour de France diary: 'He barrelled into a metal crash barrier which snapped his bike in half'

Today’s stage took in four climbs before finishing atop the Alpine ski resort of Orcierres-Merlette after 160km. The first summit finish of this year’s Tour gave the overall contenders a chance to suss each other out on the 7km first-category hike to the finish, while the four mountains before that offered the opportunity for a breakaway group to go clear and perhaps contest the stage win.

My Sunweb team wanted to try and get somebody in the early move today just in case it stuck to the finish, but we also wanted to try and help our best-placed rider Marc Hirschi hold onto his white jersey of best young rider and his third place overall if it didn’t.

I thought there was going to be a lot of attacking before an escape group went clear but a few riders jumped up the road in the opening kilometre and that was it. Thankfully, our Belgian rider Tiesj Benoot got across to it immediately, which meant the rest of us could relax and concentrate on Plan B later in the day.

There was a strong group out front, and they made us chase pretty hard all day behind them but the Deceuninck-Quickstep team of race leader Julian Alaphillippe never gave them more than four minutes.

When the Jumbo-Visma and Ineos squads closed the gap to inside two minutes on the penultimate climb, with about 35km to go, they didn’t really stand a chance of staying clear to the finish.

It was near the top of this climb that I had my first argument in a long time. I like to think I’ve mellowed a bit in the last few years but today one of the young Jumbo-Visma guys really annoyed me.

As the pace increased near the top, I was riding at the front of the group on the left-hand side of the road when their big Norwegian Amund Jansen suddenly barged into me from the right as he tried to cut onto the wheel in front of me.

When your riding in close proximity every day, bumps and barges often happen accidentally so I thought nothing of it and just used my shoulder to bounce him off me. Then, he started cursing at me.

“You’re a f***ing idiot!” he raged.

“What did you say?”

“You’re a f***ing idiot!”

I politely informed him that he shouldn’t speak to me like that and after trading a few insults we went our separate ways.

Read More

As we were going up, the breakaways were going down – literally in Tiesj’s case, as he overshot a left-hander and barrelled into a metal crash barrier which snapped his bike in half and flipped him over the handlebars and off the road with 26km to go.

Thankfully, X-rays after the stage revealed he hasn’t broken anything. He landed on a rare flat patch of grass and was able to finish the stage on a new bike. Ever the professional, Tiesj even grabbed two bottles when he remounted to hand them to us when we caught him.

In the valley below, I noticed Jansen just in front of me and with our little argument behind us, I went to shake hands with him. He just blanked me and kept riding.

Casper and Soren did a great job to get us into the base of the summit finish near the front of the group and I rode out in the wind in front of Marc keeping him sheltered just behind the Jumbo-Visma train as we began to ride skywards.

Looking back, it was pretty windy on the mountain and we could have maybe ridden a bit more in the wheels, taken a bit more shelter, until the last kilometre or so but the pace of the Jumbo-Visma guys on the climb meant that attacking was not an option. Those that did try, Pierre Roland and Guillaume Martin, only lasted a few metres before they succumbed to the tempo of the Dutch squad.

When American climber Sepp Kuss took over on the front about 2km from the top, his tempo was too high for me and I began to drift out the back door with Marc and a few others. A kilometre later Marc lost the wheels in our group so I eased up to try and pace him to the line. He told me to leave him and I finished in a little group 28 seconds behind stage winner Primoz Roglic.

I didn’t have the legs to go with the rest of that front group when the chips were down. It was just a bit fast for me. But I’ve been doing other jobs on this Tour and I’m not here to try and win the race overall so I’m happy enough.

Tour de France, Live, Eurosport/TG4, 12.0