Nicholas Roche's Tour de France diary: 'Everything we did was right today, but we still came up short'

Before today’s stage start I was delighted to hear my second mid-Tour Covid test had come back negative and I’m a bit surprised that nobody else on the Tour had caught the virus either.

The team goal again today was to be aggressive and have as many riders as possible in the breakaway.

After a couple of kilometres I was in a big group of about 25 riders, 35 seconds up the road. With Marc, Soren and Tiesj also in the group, things looked good for my Sunweb team but the presence of French rider Guillaume Martin in the move told me it wasn’t going to stick.

Martin had begun the day three and a half minutes down in 14th overall and in the third week of the Tour there’s always some team trying to get a top-ten or top-five overall on GC who is willing to chase their nearest rivals for that spot.

Just as we were reeled in, after about 20km of racing, last year’s Giro d’Italia winner Richard Carapaz of Ineos attacked and I went with him. Sometimes when the peloton catches a big group like that there is a moment of hesitation and I thought that at least if I was up the road there was a good chance another group would catch us from behind and we could go again.

About 4km later, that’s what happened when Julian Alaphilippe led 14 riders across to us. Although we rode hard together, for a long time we couldn’t open a gap of more than a minute and behind us there were more groups trying to jump out of the peloton and across the divide.

After 60km, Tiesj and Soren bombed across to us with Pierre Rolland as we began the second category Col du Porte. When the Frenchman jumped clear 1.5km from the top, I went after him and rode up to his back wheel on the climb.

“Nico, are you going for the points?” he asked. “No, I’m not going for the points, I thought you were attacking!”

Pierre had begun the day just 10 points off the lead of the mountains competition and knew if he could crest today’s climbs out front, he would take over the polka-dot jersey.

After he took the five points on offer at the top, we were 16 seconds clear as he turned to me.

“What do we do now? Will we wait?”

“Ahh, we might as well just go down the descent and they’ll catch us anyway. At least then we won’t have to sprint out of the corners in the group.”

Our group swelled even more when a third Ineos rider, Pavel Sivakov, came across with four others making it 23 men up front shortly after.

Daniel Oss of Bora had set a steady tempo on the climbs for teammate Lenny Kamna and by the time Rolland took another five points on the Cote de Revel, after 100km, we had 12 minutes on the disinterested peloton.

Our group was filled with really good climbers though and, with an 11km long first-category mountain yet to come, Casper, Tiesj and I knew we would have our work cut out to win today.

Casper, who knew his time would be up when we hit the steeper slopes, did a lot of work for us today and when Quentin Pacher jumped away just before the foot of the first-category climb with 30km to go, nobody in our group was committed to bringing him back so Casper set the pace for the first few kilometres.

The idea was that instead of inciting more attacks, Tiesj and I would get further up the climb before they came and hopefully have a better chance of responding to them.

When Andrey Amador put the pressure on 9km from the summit, the attacks began and our group began to split. As Alaphillippe, Lenny Kamna, Carapaz and Sebastien Reichenbach went clear I was in a group with Tiesj, French climber Warren Barguil and Carapaz’ teammate Sivakov.

For a long time the group ahead were just hovering in front of us but when they began attacking each other near the top they pulled away. Tiesj and I really committed to the chase when we got over the top and we caught Alaphillippe and Pacher on the descent.

After a quick breather the duo committed to the cause and up ahead, we could see Reichenbach in the distance but when we got to the bottom of the last climb in the final 5km, the others started attacking again and I was hanging maybe 50m off the back.

I knew I didn’t have the legs to close the gap as our group split again on the third-category finish in Villard-de-Lans and I crossed the line one place behind Tiesj for eighth on the stage. The legs were wrecked after the line so I needed a few minutes on the home trainer afterwards before a shower and another bus trip back to the hotel

Today, like the first week, we did everything right but just came up against stronger riders on the first-category climb.

On the bus I found out that my chocolate sponsor, Lenny Kamna, had gone clear to take his first ever Tour de France stage win and if one of our team wasn’t going to win then having a friend win is the next best thing.