Nicholas Roche's Tour de France diary: 'Everything we did was right today, but we still came up short'

Tuesday September 15, Stage 16: La Tour-du-Pin to Villard-de-Lans (164km)

German Lennard Kamna crosses the finish line to win stage 16 of the Tour de France cycling race over 164 kilometers (102 miles) from La Tour-du-Pin to Villard-de-Lans, France, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool) Expand

Nicholas Roche

Before today’s stage start I was delighted to hear my second mid-Tour Covid test had come back negative and I’m a bit surprised that nobody else on the Tour had caught the virus either.

The team goal again today was to be aggressive and have as many riders as possible in the breakaway.

After a couple of kilometres I was in a big group of about 25 riders, 35 seconds up the road. With Marc, Soren and Tiesj also in the group, things looked good for my Sunweb team but the presence of French rider Guillaume Martin in the move told me it wasn’t going to stick.