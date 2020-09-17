| 10.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Nicholas Roche's Tour de France diary: 'Everything looked rosy for Marc until his front wheel went from under him'

Thursday, September 17 – Stage 18: Meribel to La Roche-Sur-Foran (175km)

Team INEOS Grenadiers riders Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland, Team Sunweb rider Marc Hirschi of Switzerland, Bahrain-McLaren rider Pello Bilbao of Spain and Cofidis rider Nicolas Edet of France in action. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier Expand

Close

Team INEOS Grenadiers riders Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland, Team Sunweb rider Marc Hirschi of Switzerland, Bahrain-McLaren rider Pello Bilbao of Spain and Cofidis rider Nicolas Edet of France in action. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Team INEOS Grenadiers riders Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland, Team Sunweb rider Marc Hirschi of Switzerland, Bahrain-McLaren rider Pello Bilbao of Spain and Cofidis rider Nicolas Edet of France in action. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

REUTERS

Team INEOS Grenadiers riders Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland, Team Sunweb rider Marc Hirschi of Switzerland, Bahrain-McLaren rider Pello Bilbao of Spain and Cofidis rider Nicolas Edet of France in action. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Nicholas Roche

Although yesterday’s big mountain stage was billed as the toughest on this Tour de France, today had three extra mountains and 4,000m more of climbing and was even harder.

The day began with a 21km downhill neutralised section though so I grabbed a newspaper on the bus and stuffed it down the front of my jersey old-school to keep the cold off my chest.

Although the first-category Cormet de Roselend was officially only 19km long, the roads dragged towards the top for 46km and incited attacks from the word go. I found myself up the road in a 31-man group with Marc (Hirschi), Nikias (Arndt) and Soren (Kragh Andersen), as well as points leader Sam Bennett and his nearest rival Peter Sagan.

Related Content