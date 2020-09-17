Nicholas Roche's Tour de France diary: 'Everything looked rosy for Marc until his front wheel went from under him'

Although yesterday’s big mountain stage was billed as the toughest on this Tour de France, today had three extra mountains and 4,000m more of climbing and was even harder.

The day began with a 21km downhill neutralised section though so I grabbed a newspaper on the bus and stuffed it down the front of my jersey old-school to keep the cold off my chest.

Although the first-category Cormet de Roselend was officially only 19km long, the roads dragged towards the top for 46km and incited attacks from the word go. I found myself up the road in a 31-man group with Marc (Hirschi), Nikias (Arndt) and Soren (Kragh Andersen), as well as points leader Sam Bennett and his nearest rival Peter Sagan.

By the time Sam added to his points tally by winning the sprint into Aime, after 14km, we had around a minute’s lead but Pierre Rolland of B&B Hotels had missed the move and his chance to take the mountains classification so his team were chasing hard behind.

As Jonathon Castroviejo went to the front and pulled for about 15km for his teammates Michal Kwiatkowski and Richard Carapaz, we had been talking on the radio about whether Marc should go for the mountains classification.

He had begun the day just one point behind Carapaz in eighth place in the competition and there were enough points on offer today for either of them to leapfrog to the top of the classification so we agreed that Marc would have a go for the 10 points at the top and if Carapaz won we would give up the idea.

At the summit, Marc outsprinted Carapaz, the duo kept going on the descent and the mountains battle was on. With no section of flat road today, at the bottom we went straight back up to the next climb, where Kwiatkowski and two others bridged across to the front while I was in the chase group of about a dozen.

Up ahead, I could see ‘Kwiato’ pulling flat out for Carapaz and even though there was a long way to go, I thought Marc had a great chance to do something today as I knew the two Ineos guys would commit all the way to the line.

At the top, he took maximum points again and everything looked rosy for him until his front wheel went from under him on a corner and he crashed, leaving four guys up front.

On the next mountain, the 14km-long Col du Saises, as an injured Marc chased the four leaders, our group started attacking each other behind.

Team Sunweb rider Marc Hirschi of Switzerland celebrates on the podium after winning the combativity award. Pool via REUTERS/Stuart Franklin

Team Sunweb rider Marc Hirschi of Switzerland celebrates on the podium after winning the combativity award. Pool via REUTERS/Stuart Franklin

After responding to a few attacks, my lights went out 4km from the top. I didn’t even try to hold onto the group. I knew my day was over and crested the summit with Castroviejo and Nelson Oliveira.

When the bunch caught us heading onto the first-category Col du Aravis, I thought, ‘Ah, it’s only 7km long’ but some kilometres are not the same as others. It took forever to get to the top.

On the Tour, you can sometimes find yourself out the back with some pretty big names. Today Nairo Quintana and his brother Dayer were in the group. After losing time a few days ago, he could have gone home but he’s still fighting to get to Paris.

I wasn’t too happy when we got onto the gravel section near the top. I don’t know if the organisers wanted a bit of novelty or what but there was no need for that and that section is what indirectly caused Marc’s crash today.

Because of the gravel and the amount of punctures we had in Strade Bianchi over the same type of roads, our team changed tyres today. After using a different compound for the last two-and-a-half weeks, we had gotten used to how much we could throw our bikes into corners, but the new tyres felt slightly different and when Marc overdid it on the descent, he went down.

As Marc drifted back to 13th on the day, my group crossed the line 28 minutes down on stage winner Kwiato and, the new king of the mountains, Carapaz.

On the bus afterwards, Marc found himself in a new race, the one to get your wounds tended by the doctor. As he’d won the combativity prize and been at the podium, he was late to the start and found himself at the back of the queue.

