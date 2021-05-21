Nicholas Roche’s Giro d’Italia diary: ‘With a stage win up for grabs, things got really hectic in the last 15km’

As it was my mother’s birthday yesterday, I arranged with my sister, before the Giro started, to give her my present and I phoned her after the stage last night to make sure she got it and to wish her a happy birthday.

Mum texts me twice a day when I’m racing; a good luck text in the morning before the start and then one after the stage to check I’m OK.

Like a lot of sports people’s mothers, she follows the action on TV every day and is a bag of nerves on the more dangerous days. She doesn’t like wet descents, road furniture, roundabouts, cobbles, tight chicanes, loose dogs or narrow bunch sprints but then neither do most of the peloton.

This morning’s route to Verona was so flat that it wouldn’t tip the bubble in a spirit level to one side. A pan flat stage like today was made for the sprinters and we knew the likelihood of anyone else bursting their bubble, especially from an early breakaway, was minimal.

When Samuele Rivi, Umberto Marengo and Simon Pellaud jumped clear early on, everyone pretty much ignored them.

All three have each been up the road in numerous failed escape attempts over the course of the first dozen days and have been battling among themselves for the Fuga prize for the most kilometres spent in the break on this Giro, with Pellaud leading Marengo by 30km with a whopping 504km out front before today.

As their lead grew to over seven minutes early on, I spent a few kilometres chatting to different riders in different languages in the peloton.

While I hadn’t much interest in languages in school, I now speak English, French, Spanish and Italian so there is never a shortage of somebody to chat with on a long day like today.

This morning, Vincenzo Nibali, my cousin Dan Martin, and Max Richeze all had the pleasure of my company as we rolled along, whether they wanted it or not.

As I moved closer to the front of the peloton, I continued my mobile chat show with my room-mate and team leader Romain Bardet.

“Bonjour, Monsieur Bardet,” I said as I pulled alongside him. “Your Irish fans want to know if you’ve ever been to Ireland?”

I was surprised to hear that Romain had been to Dublin for a weekend in 2009. He spent most of that time in the pubs around Temple Bar apparently, so I’ll have to show him the proper tourist spots the next time he’s over.

With the early break caught and a stage win up for grabs, things got really hectic in the last 15km. While the sprint teams try to keep their fast men up front, the overall contenders all want to be up there as well, in case there’s a crash in the finale and they lose time.

When all of these trains start to appear on the front, you’d need eyes in the back of your head to see where everyone is.

We wanted to try and keep Romain out of danger so when the Qhubeka-Assos squad hit the front with 7km to go, I was fifth in line behind them with Romain and the rest of the guys on my wheel.

As they went right around a roundabout I led my team-mates left and tried to keep them there when Ineos came up through the middle shortly after and I found myself on the front with 5km to go.

In that situation, all you can do is ride as hard as you can for as long as you can before somebody fresher comes around you.

At 55-60kmph that usually only takes a kilometre or so to happen, but drifting down through the bunch with your effort over can be just as dangerous as sprinting.

All it takes is one guy with his head down for a couple of seconds to run into the back of you and cause carnage.

With mainly climbers on this Giro, we don’t have the power that other squads have in these type of finishes but thankfully the rest of the guys got Romain safely through the roundabout and chicane that followed before easing up when the gallop to the line started.

Max took eighth on the stage today behind Giacomo Nizzolo of Qhubeka-Assos – a well deserved stage winner on his home tour after no less than 11 second places in previous attempts.

