Nicholas Roche’s Giro d’Italia diary: ‘When Romain saw the rain he was smiling like Jack Nicholson in The Shining’

Monday, May 24, Stage 16: Sacile to Cortina d’Ampezzo (153kms)

With four major mountains, including the highest climb of the race, the Passo Giau, and the threat of snow, ahead of us this morning we were expecting today’s 213km stage to be not only the toughest day on this Giro but possibly the toughest day of this season.

When I pulled back the curtains this morning and saw torrential rain lashing down outside, I rolled my eyes and sighed but my room-mate, Romain Bardet, was smiling like Jack Nicholson in The Shining.

One of the best descenders in the peloton, Romain likes wet conditions and was convinced he could use the inclement weather to his advantage on today’s 18km descent to the finish. On the trip to the start we were all ready to rally around him and get him to the last climb in as good a position as possible.

When we got there, though, we were told that snow on the climbs and treacherous road conditions on the descents had forced the organisers to chop two of the mountains and 60km off the stage.

Although the aim was still the same for our team, I was given freedom to get into the early breakaway, with the idea it would be much easier to drop back to help Romain later on than try to hang on to the best climbers in full flight on the Giau Pass.

After about 10km of racing, we hit the 13km-long opening climb of La Crossetta. As the rain lashed down, I followed a few moves and went over the top in an escape group of 24 riders including my cousin Dan.

Also there was Italian Vincenzo Nibali, another of the peloton’s best descenders. When the Italian pulled five guys clear on the descent, after 45km, we were doing about 80kph and couldn’t see your hand in front of your face with fog, so the rest of us thought he was just being safe.

By the bottom, with 100km to go, Nibali’s group were gone and I was left in a group of 18 riders who weren’t entirely convinced whether to push on or not.

The weather was so bad that I couldn’t get my hands into my back pockets with the cold. When I wanted to eat something, I had to drop back to the team car for an unwrapped energy bar because my fingers were too numb to open it myself. I wasn’t even able to squeeze my bottle and had to tilt it up and suck like a baby to get anything out.

Lots of guys in our group stopped riding and we dangled in no man’s land, halfway between the break and the bunch for a long time. When we were told the peloton were just a minute behind us and closing fast, four of us decided to stop and have a quick pee, as the racing had been so flat out until then, there was no other opportunity to do so.

We got caught with 55km to go and the Passo Giau looming. When the peloton came past, I slotted back into my usual position to shelter Romain from the wind but when Tejay van Garderen of the EF-Nippo squad hit the front and ramped up the pace on the climb with 50km to go, my legs were gone and within a couple of kilometres so was I.

While the Passo Giau is officially only 10km long, we had been climbing for about 65km with very little respite before we hit the top of it. As Romain and a select few hung on at the front, I used a gearing of 36x30 as the rest of us paced ourselves to the top. At 2,223 metres above sea level, the snow-capped summit was so cold that about 30 of us stopped to put on dry clothes before the final descent to the finish.

My arms and hands were still frozen stiff, so our mechanic had to jump out of the car and help me pull my arm-warmers off, change my top and put on a new jacket and warm gloves. At least he had good news.

“Bernal is gone clear out front, but Romain is with Caruso chasing!”

My team-mate Michael Storer was also getting changed a bit further away. I didn’t see it at the time but he told me afterwards that he took off his rain jacket and put it on the ground to put a dry top on underneath. When he went to put his jacket back on, however, it was gone. He looked around and saw a little Italian woman running away down the mountain with it and had to actually turn his bike on the road and chase after her to get it back.

While I had raced flat out on the first descent of the day, there was no reason to take risks on the last one, so I took it easy on the way down and rolled to the finish alone. Here, I found out that Romain had finished second on the stage, behind race leader Bernal, and moved himself up to seventh overall. When I gave him a hug on the bus afterwards he was still smiling.