Nicholas Roche’s Giro d’Italia diary: ‘When Romain saw the rain he was smiling like Jack Nicholson in The Shining’

Egan Bernal celebrates winning yesterday's stage of the 104th Giro d'Itali. Photo: Stuart Franklin/Getty Expand

Egan Bernal celebrates winning yesterday's stage of the 104th Giro d'Itali. Photo: Stuart Franklin/Getty

Nicholas Roche

Monday, May 24, Stage 16: Sacile to Cortina d’Ampezzo (153kms)

With four major mountains, including the highest climb of the race, the Passo Giau, and the threat of snow, ahead of us this morning we were expecting today’s 213km stage to be not only the toughest day on this Giro but possibly the toughest day of this season.

