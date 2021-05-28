Nicholas Roche’s Giro d’Italia diary: ‘We donated all of today’s prize money to the five-year-old boy orphaned in the cable car tragedy’

Friday May 28, Stage 19: Abbiategraso to Alpe di Mera (166kms)

Last night I had the worst sleep of this Giro. As my room-mate Romain Bardet drifted off to the land of nod in the other bed, I just couldn’t fall asleep.

Years ago, sleep was easily affected by a banjaxed hotel bed or a bad mattress but nowadays most teams have their own memory foam mattresses and pillows following the race in a van. Team staff go to the hotels and replace the hotel mattresses with them before we get there and it has made getting to sleep at night one less thing to worry about.

Last night though, after searching for and listening to various relaxation recordings on Spotify, it was well after 1am by the time I nodded off.

I don’t know if it was over-tiredness from the cumulative efforts of this Giro or what, but within an hour I was awake again. In all, I probably woke up four or five times during the night and at 6am, I just got up.

During yesterday’s stage an old team-mate of mine, Stephane Goubert, drove past in the Ag2r team car and slagged me about my craggy appearance.

“Hey Nico,” he laughed, “When you were with Ag2r, any time you grimaced you looked five years older. Now with the stubble and the grey hair you look really old!”

As Romain slept, I had a clean shave for the first time this week and went to breakfast, if not exactly wide-eyed, at least fresh faced.

At the start this morning, an Italian journalist asked me about these diaries. He has been reading them since the start of the race and couldn’t believe it when I told him I’ve been doing them for 13 years.

It was a pretty sombre scene as we lined up this morning and remembered the victims of a cable car accident in nearby Mottarone on Sunday which saw 14 people killed. As a mark of respect, the riders unanimously decided to donate all of the prize money from today’s stage to the little five-year-old boy who survived the crash but was orphaned in the awful tragedy, and the other victims’ families.

Because of the tragedy, the Mottarone climb was taken off the route of today’s stage and replaced with another a bit further into the stage.

The flatter start to proceedings, though, just meant another day of constant attacks and an average speed of 52kmh for the first hour of racing. By the time we got to top of the replacement climb after 82km, the sprint began for position ahead of the descent. With yesterday’s efforts still burning my legs, when the peloton split in three on the way down, I was in the back third but we all regrouped at the bottom.

When six riders did get clear they were only given three minutes, before the Deceuninck-Quickstep team began chasing hard and as we began the second-category Passo della Colma, after 120km, they were back within touching distance.

With the Bike Exchange team of Simon Yates now doing much of the chasing, the peloton was whittled down to about 40 riders at the top, with our sprinter Max Kanter doing a great ride to stay up there.

I knew I wasn’t going to be much help on the 10km climb to the summit finish so in the long valley below I went back to the car and got a round of bottles for everybody before trying to get Romain into a good position at the foot of the slope. When we hit the incline, I went out the back door as the battle for the stage win began.

As Yates went on to win the stage and close the gap on race leader Egan Bernal, Romain managed to hang on until about 4km to go and finished 10th on the stage to hold onto his sixth place overall.

