Nicholas Roche's Giro d'Italia diary: Tunnel vision tests nerves to the max

Saturday May 15,

Stage 8: Foggia to Guardia – Sanframondi (173km)

With a two-hour transfer to the start ahead of us, we had to leave our hotel at 9.30. On mornings like this, some guys like to sleep, some like to distract themselves with their phones or listen to music. I answered a few emails, listened to some music and just tried to rest ahead of another day of climbing.

We knew there was going to be a crosswind leaving Foggia and expected a lot of guys would try and go in the early breakaway ahead of the day’s main climbs, as the overall contenders waited for the uphill finish to try and gain an advantage.

As soon as the flag dropped, the attacks came and they didn’t stop for over an hour. At one point, former Tour de France winner Egan Bernal was up the road in a large group but his presence in the move killed any chance it had of staying away.

The constant attacking in the crosswinds split the peloton in half, with race leader Attila Valter spat out the back door, but things were back together again a few kilometres later. I made it into a few groups early on but they were so big and the speed was so high that any stall at all saw them being replaced by a new attack within seconds.

After 40km, we went through a 1km-long unlit tunnel, which is okay if you’re driving a car and can turn your lights on but is not great when you’re on a bike at 60kph and riding a couple of inches away from 175 other blind guys doing the same speed.

In a situation like that, all you can do is lift up your sunglasses, hold your line, don’t touch your brakes, and hope for the best.

While there was some daylight for the first and last 200m, there was a section in the middle where it was pitch black and pretty dangerous. Somewhere ahead of me, I heard the scrape of carbon fibre and metal off the ground and knew there was a crash. I couldn’t brake though, in case I caused another one, so I just blindly rode on in the direction of the light.

As it got a bit brighter, I could just about make out the shadows of three guys on the ground, one of whom obviously felt it was one of the other guy’s fault and was busy telling him just that.

Shortly afterwards, I followed a move and found myself in a group of 10 but we were brought back within a couple of minutes and another wave went clear.

In that wave was my team-mate Nikias Arndt and, as luck would have it, his group stayed away for the rest of the stage. My job was to make sure Romain and Jai got to the bottom of the final climb with about 10km to go without using too much energy. while Michael Storer looked after them on the climb.

As I drifted off the back of the peloton on the climb to the finish, I rode to the summit with Paul Maertens from Lotto Soudal. He was telling me that after 16 years as a pro he is going to retire after this Giro; we chatted about how much how tougher things were back in our youth.

On the incline to the finish, Michael did a great job and was there to help Jai when he got held up by a crash in the last 3km. On a flat stage, you get the same time as the group you were in if you crash or puncture inside the last 3km. Unfortunately for Jai, the rules are not the same on an uphill finish but thanks to Michael he only lost seconds.

Romain stayed in the front of the bunch to the top and is now 14th overall, a minute and 14 seconds behind Valter, while last year’s runner-up, Jai, is now 23rd overall, three minutes and 40 seconds back. Up front, the breakaway stayed clear and Nikias took third place on the stage for my DSM team.

Tomorrow is a big day, with three categorised ascents and three pretty big uncategorised climbs ahead of the summit finish in Campo Felice. With the rest day on Monday, a lot of the GC contenders will be looking to gain time. Before all that, we’ve another two-hour drive to our hotel. I’ve nearly been on the team bus longer than I’ve been on my bike today.