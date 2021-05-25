Nicholas Roche’s Giro d’Italia diary: ‘Today I set up the home trainer rather than face another soaking’

Tuesday, May 25 – Second Rest Day: Canazei, Italy

After yesterday’s snow-lined trawl through the Dolomites, our team owner and our sponsor were at the team bus to greet us but I was so cold and tired that I just about managed a hello and a wave before crawling onto the bus for a hot shower.

After a two-hour trek back over the same mountains in the bus to get to our hotel, I expected to see them there, but forgot that Covid restrictions are so tight within the team that even they weren’t allowed into our bubble.

As it was the night before a rest day, the team broke from our usual post-race routine and let us have pizza and a glass of wine for dinner.

When I say pizza, our healthy version wasn’t exactly Domino’s but it was pizza nonetheless and we sat around the table celebrating each slice like an U-12 GAA team that had just won their league.

On my DSM team, we have a nutrition programme called ‘personal plates’ that has been going for over five years. The idea is that everything you eat each day is calculated according to how much energy you spent that day, and how much you will need for the next day.

After each stage, the guys on personal plates send their weight, power and other data from the race as well as a record of what they ate and drank on the bike to the nutritionists, who calculate the food required for their post-stage meals and their pre-stage meals the following morning.

When they go to dinner, everyone on a personal plate has starter, main course and dessert plates with their name on them. They also have personal recovery plates on the team bus after each stage. For the duration of this Giro, they can’t eat any more, or any less, than are on those plates.

While it may seem strict, the four guys on it here see it as a stress-free system of eating.

The way they look at it is, if everything is calculated, they don’t have to worry about whether they ate too much pasta or not enough energy bars. Although I still work closely with the nutritionists and tried the personal plates, it didn’t work for me, so I stopped and just eat old-school – until I’m full.

Although we had no race today, this morning was busier than usual. I had to get weighed, have my skin-folds checked, get muscle scans for glycogen reserves, and then do a 40-minute online conference call.

As it was raining outside, myself, Nico Denz and Michael Storer set up the home trainers in the hotel rather than face another soaking but Romain, Nikias and the others went training in the rain.

After the first rest day though Romain didn’t feel great when we resumed racing. He opted to do some intervals today to open up the legs and lungs ahead of tomorrow. Our hotel is beside the famous Passo San Pellegrino, so he rode out to the climb, did his efforts there and when the heavens opened after an hour and a half, he got a lift back to the hotel in the team car.

By the time he arrived back to our room completely drenched, I was finished my spin and busy following the old cyclist’s adage of ‘Never stand up when you can sit down. Never sit down when you can lie down.’

After a half-hour post-lunch nap, watching Meet Joe Black gave me time to chill, while I also started reading Full Time; The Secret Life of Tony Cascarino. Following an interview a few months ago, Paul Kimmage sent me the book, along with his own cycling biography Rough Ride. Apart from my own book – Inside The Peloton, (still available in all good book shops), I’ve never actually read a cycling book yet, but I was curious about Cascarino.

I followed soccer a lot more back when Cascarino played with Marseille and Nancy. He was the Irish star of Ligue 1, so I looked up to him. He was what teenage me aspired to be: an Irish sports person doing well in France. I’ve only started the book though, so the review must wait.

Before coming to this Giro, I bought a couple of bottles of Barolo wine, one for the staff, and one to keep if we have something to celebrate. While I gave the one to the staff as a thank you today, the other one is still uncorked.

Romain is seventh overall now. These last few days are going to be tough but we will aim to get him as high up the GC as possible. As an athlete, you can’t be satisfied with where you are today. You always want better. We will fight to get him onto the podium. Hopefully we can open the other bottle by the end of the week.

