Nicholas Roche's Giro d'Italia diary: 'The long wet descent felt like somebody was blasting a cold hairdryer at me'

Thursday May 13, Stage 6: Grote di Frasasi to Acoli Piceno (150km)

After a crash-filled ending to yesterday’s stage, my team-mates and I arrived to the team hotel last night to see that our team car had been in a crash too.

As the front of the peloton surges and stalls throughout each stage, the wave ripples all the way down through the riders, out the back, and down through the cavalcade of team cars behind. As well as handing out bottles to riders, tending to punctures or crashes, watching their mirrors for riders coming up through the cars, following the action on a small TV screen and radioing instructions to riders, team car drivers have to look out for these ripples all day.

One small distraction can be enough to see you plough into the back of the car in front, which is what happened the Bike Exchange guys yesterday when their car rear-ended our team car going through a small town. Thankfully, nobody was injured in the incident and the car was ready to go this morning, despite the obvious dent in the back of it.

The first mountain top finish of this year’s Giro d’Italia saw a pretty hectic start to today’s stage, with a lot of riders trying to gain an early advantage ahead of the three big climbs.

While lots of groups got clear in the first few kilometres, the pace was so high that it took about 25km for a six-man group to finally snap the elastic and open a gap and this group swelled to eight when Bauke Mollema and Geoffrey Bouchard made contact after a long chase.

After starting in bright sunshine, I began the stage in just shorts and a short-sleeve jersey, as I didn’t want to overheat on the climbs. When it began to spit rain after 40km, I didn’t bother getting a rain jacket because it was still pretty warm.

After 65km, though, it started raining buckets so, as we went over the top of an uncategorised climb, I stopped for a pee and went back to the car and grabbed my rain jacket. Although Jai was already wearing one at the time, he was freezing, so I grabbed him another one.

With cars and riders all over the place, it took me a while to get back to the bunch, making contact a few kilometres before the second category Forca di Gualdo after about 80km. With a steady pace being set on the front by the Ineos squad, I began to warm up again and handed my jacket to Nico Denz to bring back to the car again. By the time I got to the top 10km later, however, I saw big black clouds ahead and realised I had made a big mistake.

On the plateau over the top, Ineos split the peloton by riding hard into a crosswind that was now blowing hailstones at us. We had Chris Hamilton give them a hand at first and the group reduced to about 20 riders with myself Jai, Romain and Michael still there.

By the top of the second climb, after 100km, Ineos had six men on the front and the group had reduced even further, with yours truly one of the ones who went out the back door just before the top. As Romain went clear of the peloton on the 40km descent, I did the first part a few hundred metres off the back with Larry Warbasse of Ag2r.

In a pair of shorts and a short-sleeve jersey, it felt like I had just stepped out of a cold shower and somebody had turned a huge hair dryer to the cold setting and was blasting it at me. I was absolutely rattling. A brief section of flat, midway down the descent, gave me an opportunity to call the team car and grab my rain jacket again but I was shaking so much I couldn’t put it on for ages.

I eventually regained contact with the front of the peloton about 10km from the foot of the 16km long climb to the summit finish but I was so f****d that all I could do was get the guys into a decent position at the bottom and let them at it.

As I swung off and made my way to the top in a small group about 15 minutes behind stage winner Gino Mader of Bahrain, Michael did a great job of keeping Jai and Romain in contention towards the top.

Read More

Romain finished 14th on the stage and moved up to the same position overall while Jai, unfortunately, lost time today due to the cold and dropped out of the top 20.

Thankfully, we had warm clothes ready to change into at the top because we had a cold 5km descent to the team bus afterwards, where I saw a replay of the stage and learned that my cousin Dan Martin finished third. That was a great ride for him and it looks like he’s in really good form here.