Nicholas Roche's Giro d'Italia diary: 'The high mountains this weekend will test everybody'

Australia's Caleb Ewan sprints to win the seventh stage of the Giro d'Italia. Photo: AP Expand

Australia's Caleb Ewan sprints to win the seventh stage of the Giro d'Italia. Photo: AP

Nicholas Roche

Friday May 14, Stage 7: Notaresco to Termoli to (181km)

One of the perks of rooming with Frenchman Romain Bardet is that he brings his own portable coffee machine with him on races and, shortly after his alarm goes off in the morning, he hands me a cup to start the day.

