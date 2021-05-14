Nicholas Roche's Giro d'Italia diary: 'The high mountains this weekend will test everybody'

Friday May 14, Stage 7: Notaresco to Termoli to (181km)

One of the perks of rooming with Frenchman Romain Bardet is that he brings his own portable coffee machine with him on races and, shortly after his alarm goes off in the morning, he hands me a cup to start the day.

Like most cyclists, I’ve become a bit of a coffee connoisseur over the years and even have my own brand, roasted and sold in Ireland. I always wanted to have a bike shop with a cafe in it, so when I opened my RocaSports shop in Cork, I went to local roasters Velo Cafe Roasters and we came up with my Nicholas Roche brand of coffee.

Although I have a bag of it with me on this Giro, we haven’t used up Romain’s supply yet, so we’ll keep it for later.

I’ve known Romain for around 10 years. We first met at an altitude training camp back in 2011, when I was team leader of the French Ag2r squad and Romain was one of the stars of their development team. The young guys spent two days training with us and Romain spent most of those two days asking me questions. Even back then, you could see that he was a very good rider and was keen to learn and improve.

When Romain turned professional we spent a year together at Ag2r and we stayed friends when I changed teams after that. We train together whenever he is in the south of France and he is one of my close friends in the peloton. Over the years, we’ve spoken about the possibility of being on the same team again and this year it happened when he signed for DSM and it’s really nice for us to be in the same room for this Giro.

I think sometimes people forget that Romain has been second and third overall in the Tour de France and won three stages there. He knows what it takes to be up there in a Grand Tour. Romain is 30 now and is my team leader with Aussie Jai Hindley, so the wheel has come full circle on our cycling careers. While the Giro is a completely different race and there are a couple of months difference between them, he’s excited to be here, because this is his first ever Giro.

After our coffee this morning we discussed what we expected to happen on another stage for the sprinters. As we rolled out of Notaresco this morning, our predictions came true when three riders jumped clear as the sprinters’ teams left them dangling on a hook until it was time to reel them in.

I finally got to talk to my former team-mate Alessandro de Marchi this morning as the tempo settled down. Although he lost his pink jersey of race leader on yesterday’s windswept, rain-soaked, mountain stage, he was pretty upbeat as we chatted in the early kilometres. Demma told me he was delighted to have led his home Tour and to have worn the famous maglia rosa. He said it didn’t matter that it only lasted one day, that some riders never get the chance to lead the Giro. He was the happiest man in Italy and had no regrets.

The man who took over Demma’s tunic, 22-year-old Hungarian Attila Valter, is in only his second year as a pro and he looked chuffed with his new jersey this morning as I congratulated him when I rode past. “Well done yesterday. Pink looks good on you!”

In the finale today, our main goal was to keep Romain and Jai safe and to get our sprinter Max Kanter into a good position for the gallop to the line.

My DSM team moved nearer to the front from around 30km out but with every team fighting for space, it was pretty hectic to stay there. Even though we were riding into a stiff headwind, the pace was up around 60kph for the last 20km or so. I hit the front with 6km to go to try and get the guys through a narrow section safely before drifting down the bunch and rolling safely to the line.

We don’t have a really strong lead-out team here, we are more all-rounders just trying to give a hand, so once we get inside the last 3km, Max was kind of left to fend for himself but he took a good eighth place on today’s stage behind Caleb Ewan.

This weekend we hit the high mountains and two hard stages are going to test everybody. The next two days may shine some light on who is going really well in the battle for overall honours at this Giro. Let’s hope it shines some sun as well!