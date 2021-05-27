| 10.3°C Dublin

Nicholas Roche’s Giro d’Italia diary: ‘My legs were completely gone... I just about held on to third’

EF Education-Nippo rider Alberto Bettiol of Italy celebrates winning Stage 18. Photo: Reuters/Jennifer Lorenzini Expand

EF Education-Nippo rider Alberto Bettiol of Italy celebrates winning Stage 18. Photo: Reuters/Jennifer Lorenzini

Thursday, May 27, Stage 18: Rovereto to Stradella (231kms)

With just two big mountain stages and an individual time trial left after today’s stage, we went to the line this morning knowing today was the final opportunity for anyone, other than one of the climbing or time-trial specialists, to win a stage.

On the bus this morning, we reckoned a big group would go clear and take enough time to contest the stage and the team plan was to have a few of us try and infiltrate that group.

