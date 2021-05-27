Nicholas Roche’s Giro d’Italia diary: ‘My legs were completely gone... I just about held on to third’

Thursday, May 27, Stage 18: Rovereto to Stradella (231kms)

With just two big mountain stages and an individual time trial left after today’s stage, we went to the line this morning knowing today was the final opportunity for anyone, other than one of the climbing or time-trial specialists, to win a stage.

On the bus this morning, we reckoned a big group would go clear and take enough time to contest the stage and the team plan was to have a few of us try and infiltrate that group.

The longest stage of this Giro d’Italia, today was mainly flat but I felt the inclusion of four small climbs in the last 30km suited me and I put my hand up to follow the early moves.

With no team able to control things, the attacks were ferocious and incessant as half the peloton slammed their glasses on the bar and demanded a drink at the last-chance saloon.

Despite a headwind, we averaged 51kmh for the first hour of racing but nobody had escaped. Soon after, I followed a move into a strong group of 23 riders that also included Nico Denz and Nikias Arndt, and we began to see daylight.

We began to ride together but even when we opened a gap of 20 seconds the continuous counter-attacks from behind meant that 20km later our advantage stayed the same.

We knew that if we kept the power on they would crack sooner or later but it took a good few more kilometres before they gave up.

We had 96km covered in two hours and had opened a gap of four minutes before we were able to settle down and ease off the gas a little bit.

In Piacenza, after 170km, young Lotto-Soudal rider Stefano Oldani was at the back of the break beside me as we went through a roundabout and asked if I’d be interested in attacking with him on the first climb after 197km. I told him I didn’t think the first attack would stick and we chatted for a minute about what might happen when we hit the hills.

As Nikias was the faster of the three of us, our team plan was for me to follow the better climbers without totally committing unless Nikias was dropped. That way he’d still have a chance to come back from behind.

After Paddy Bevin attacked on the first climb with 30km to go, I got into a strong six-man group but the UAE guys closed us down at the bottom of the second climb where Remi Cavagna launched himself off the front and went over the top 25 seconds clear.

As Cavagna went clear, our group split in three with Nikias and Nico in the group chasing Cavagna and me in the third. With two team-mates ahead of me, all I could do was sit there and see if it came back on the next hill, which it did.

With Cavagna 33 seconds up the road and 16km to go, Alberto Bettiol jumped out of our group. I tried to follow the Italian but he was really strong and I just couldn’t hold his wheel. I did half the climb and the full descent just a few seconds behind him but it took me 6km to catch him as he slowly closed in on Cavagna.

Once we hit the last climb though, with Cavagna just 10 seconds ahead, Bettiol accelerated again. With just 8km to go, I was in the red straight away and had to pace myself to get over it.

I emptied the tank on the run-in to the finish but couldn’t get any closer to him.

Dangling precariously in front of the rest of the chasers, I was willing myself to the line ahead of them.

I completely cracked in the last kilometre with the headwind and with 300m to go Simone Consonni passed me to snatch second place. My legs were completely gone.

I just about held onto third with Nikias leading the chase group home half a wheel behind me for fourth.

Afterwards, Nikias was a bit p**sed off with me that I didn’t stay with him and help their group catch Bettiol. We had a bit of a heated discussion, because I thought the right thing to do was follow Bettiol as he was the strongest.

Nikias felt he had more in the tank and was stronger but was stuck in the chase group unable to ride as he was protecting my place up the road. We were both a bit frustrated.

After five minutes it was over though and we were back to normal by the time we got on the team bus.

I don’t think I did much wrong tactically. Unfortunately, Bettiol is stronger than I am at the moment and he just dropped me on that climb. He’s already shown how strong he is in the mountains and today I just couldn’t hold him.

