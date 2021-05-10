Nicholas Roche's Giro d'Italia diary: It’s every young kid’s dream to win a Grand Tour stage like Taco van der Hoorn did

After last night’s stage we had about an hour’s transfer on the team bus to the next hotel, where we just about had time for massage and dinner before being called to do another covid test by the race organisation.

While every rider on this Giro had to do a Covid test before the race start in Turin and will have two more on the two rest days, the organisers have this year introduced random rapid testing during the race.

While it didn’t interrupt our schedule and only took a half an hour for the result to come back, it’s an anxious half hour for everybody concerned.

These rapid tests have been known to give false positives and riders have been pulled from races before because of that, so, for me, testing positive for Covid is almost as scary as crashing at the moment.

Thankfully, everyone on my DSM squad was okay, and we all boarded the bus for the drive to the start this morning.

The thing about racing in Italy in May is that the weather can be so changeable. You can be racing in sunshine one day and then find yourself descending in the snow the next. There have been some pretty epic snow days on the Giro over the years.

As the weather was bad all over Italy last week though, I was hoping we’d get at least ten days in the dry sunshine. This morning we left the hotel in fine weather, despite rumours of rain, and I thought we got away with it until we got out of the bus at the start and it started lashing.

As the rest of us pulled the zips tight on our rain jackets and huddled up for shelter in the peloton, young Dutch rider Taco van der Hoorn was the first one to attack, pulling an eight-man group clear from the flag that included mountains classification leader Vincenzo Albanesi.

While the gap grew to six minutes, giving Albanesi ample time to sprint for more mountains points on the three categorised climbs, Peter Sagan’s Bora-Hansgrohe team set the pace at the front of the peloton with the aim of bringing the leaders back, and giving their Slovakian sprinter a chance to contest the stage win.

My role today was to look after our team leader Romain Bardet and keep him out of the wind, and safe near the front on the three categorised climbs, while Chris Hamilton did the same for our other leader Jai Hindley.

The four of us are never too far away from each other and as the pace quickened going into the first climb, after 122kms, we made sure the guys were in a good position.

The descent off that climb though was horrible, really, really tricky. There were a lot of hairpins and the road was quite slippy. The speed and tension in the bunch was so high that there was no looking back, so I didn’t notice a crash had split the bunch in three by the time we reached the valley.

With the breakaway having lost three men by the top of the third climb, 30km later, and their advantage shrinking all the time, I was expecting the final downhill to be worse than the first one.

Thankfully, we were all relieved to have a dry, wide descent towards the finish.

With 15km to go, only Van der Hoorn and Simon Pellaud were left out front from the original escape but by then they only had 50 seconds, so I was expecting a bunch sprint finish.

Van der Hoorn put in one last attack to go clear alone with 10km to go, with the gap down to half a minute.

He put in a storming ride to hold off the marauding bunch by just four seconds to take his first ever Grand Tour win for the small Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert team – and I couldn’t help but smile as I rolled past the line to see the shocked youngster being mobbed by his delighted team-mates.

Sometimes, racing can be too predictable on days like this. The sprinters’ teams usually time things just right to reel in the early escapees, in time for their fast men to snatch victory in the last 200 metres.

Today though they miscalculated and the first man to attack was the last man standing.

It’s nice to see somebody new get a big win and to see a breakaway win.

It’s the romantic dream of every young kid who rides a bike to win alone like that.

But then, I’m not a sprinter, so I suppose I would say that, wouldn’t I?