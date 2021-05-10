| 9.4°C Dublin

Nicholas Roche's Giro d'Italia diary: It’s every young kid’s dream to win a Grand Tour stage like Taco van der Hoorn did

Monday May 10, Stage 3: Biella to Canale

Dutch rider Taco van der Hoorn celebrates winning the third stage of the Giro d'Italia from Biella to Canale. Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP

Dutch rider Taco van der Hoorn celebrates winning the third stage of the Giro d'Italia from Biella to Canale. Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP

Nicholas Roche

 After last night’s stage we had about an hour’s transfer on the team bus to the next hotel, where we just about had time for massage and dinner before being called to do another covid test by the race organisation.

While every rider on this Giro had to do a Covid test before the race start in Turin and will have two more on the two rest days, the organisers have this year introduced random rapid testing during the race.

