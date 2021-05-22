Nicholas Roche’s Giro d’Italia diary: I used granny gear to carve my way to the top

Saturday, May 22, Stage 14:

Cittadella-Monte Zoncolan (205km)





Last night in our hotel, I learned that my Aussie team-mate Jai Hindley would not be able to continue in this Giro. Jai was second overall last year but has been suffering a lot in the last week with a saddle sore.

The roughness of the gravel stage and the downpours of the last few days have exacerbated his condition and today he wouldn’t have been able to sit on a saddle let alone tackle another five hours in the mountains, so our team doctor advised him to pack it in.

With the weather forecasting rain today, my team-mates and I tried to prepare for the worst. Usually when one of the guys goes back to the team car during the stage to grab rain jackets for everyone, he has to remember which jacket each rider wants from a selection of about five.

This means the guys in the car have to rummage through kit bags to pick the right jacket for each rider before handing them to whoever is tasked with carrying them back. While they’re doing this, of course, the race carries on so the longer it takes to get the jackets, the longer it takes for our two-wheeled cloakroom attendant to regain contact.

Today, though, we each picked our favourite style rain jacket and left them in a bag on the front seat of the car, making life easier for whoever had to go back and get them later.

Team orders today were not to go in the breakaway, as we needed to be focused around Romain and get him to the bottom of the Monte Zoncolan in the best possible condition. Romain is team leader for this Giro which means every day we keep him fed, watered and sheltered from the wind for as long as possible.

If Romain wants a bottle somebody goes back and gets one for him. If he needs to stop for a pee, or a mechanical problem, somebody stops with him so that he can shelter in their slipstream on the way back to the peloton.

Today, Chris Hamilton and Michael Storer were expected to be around on the final climb to help Romain but Michael crashed heavily after about 30km and banged his head off the road.

Thankfully our helmets have an integrated MIPS brain protection system that absorbs impact and reduces trauma to the head.

Although Michael passed a concussion assessment by the race doctor after his crash, I stuck with him for a while and kept asking him questions just to be sure. In the end, I told him to take it easy for the rest of the stage, so we were another climber down for today’s finale.

When 11 riders went clear early on and gained eight minutes, I didn’t think they’d stay away to the finish but when Astana began the chase at the head of the bunch halfway through the stage and we weren’t really closing the gap on the flat valley roads, I began to have second thoughts.

At the bottom of the 11km-long second category climb after 135km, it started spitting rain so Nico Denz went back for our jackets. Towards the top, Romain and I pushed on to make sure we were near the front of the peloton going down the other side.

On the narrow descent, Astana were driving so hard at the front that two of their own guys couldn’t follow the wheels and this caused a split, with about seven riders going clear. I knew I had to get to the front of our group straight away and ride hard to try and bridge the gap for Romain.

After a couple of kilometres of flat out chasing, Alberto Bettiol of EF-Nippo came up and did a really hard turn on the front, closing the gap but blowing me out the back door in the process.

With 40km of valley before the final climb and a huge group behind me though, I knew it would come back together before the ascent to the summit finish.

Monte Zoncolan is one of cycling’s legendary climbs. Probably the hardest climb in Europe, it has gradients of 27pc in places. Today, we tackled it from a different side than usual, which cut the length of the climb down a bit but didn’t do anything to negate the severity of the gradient.

I’ve had mixed experiences on Zoncolan on the few times I’ve raced up it. I finished fourth and helped my team-mate Michael Rogers win the stage in 2014, but was on my hands and knees getting up it four years later.

I rode in the wind to the bottom to get Chris and Romain into position, but when they followed Ineos as they upped the pace and split the group with about 8km to go, my priorities changed to simply getting to the ski station at the top. While I wanted to get there relatively quickly, just to get the stage over, I also knew that there was no point in killing myself.

Signs telling fans to wear masks and not run in front of riders on the climb were ignored when the leaders went through but, after running alongside stage winner Lorenzo Fortunato and race leader Egan Bernal, they were out of energy by the time I got to them.

Sucking in the ice-cold air of the snow-lined last 3km, I used a granny gear of 34x30 to carve my way to the finish. I was glad to be handed another jacket before turning around and riding back down again to the team bus for a two-hour drive to our next hotel.