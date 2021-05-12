Nicholas Roche’s Giro d’Italia diary: ‘I don’t think the organisers could have found another roundabout if they looked’

Wednesday May 12, Stage 5: Modena to Cattolica (177kms)



After a long day in the wet yesterday, we didn’t have to leave the team hotel this morning until 11.0, so we had a couple of hours extra to relax and recover from the opening few days.

While getting ready for the start, we usually play some music on the bus to get us in the mood for the stage. As I had the foresight to bring a set of portable speakers with me on the race, I get to be DJ and choose the songs played. As I’m the oldest on the team, though, I get the odd bit of slagging for my music selection. Yesterday I thought I was being cool by playing Jay-Z, until one of the younger lads told me that the music I was playing was so old it was considered a classic.

In the team meeting this morning we talked about the risk of crosswinds splitting the bunch late in today’s stage and were given instructions to be alert for teams trying to put the pressure on if that did happen. After we passed through Imola, after about 70km, we turned into those crosswinds and the pace picked up so much that we caught the two early escapees.

After about 20km of every team fighting to stay at the front in case another team attacked, we eventually eased up and another two guys jumped away.

Knowing that two guys were never going to be strong enough to stay away for the next 100km most of the peloton, including me, stopped for a pee at the side of the road. As I made my way back up through the cars after my natural break, I swapped my empty bottle in the window of the car for a full one.

Until this year, we were allowed throw our empty bottles away. Most of the time, riders would throw them at the feet of kids or spectators along the route, who would keep them as a souvenir. This year, however, new rules mean we have to either throw them on the road in a designated clean-up area just outside the feed zone, leave them back to the team car, or keep them to the end of the stage. I’m not sure whether it’s because of Covid or for environmental reasons but, already this year, riders have been thrown out of races for littering.

We actually had a big discussion on the bus the other day about whether throwing a banana skin away was littering if bananas are biodegradable. After much debate, we decided it wasn’t worth getting thrown off the Giro to find out.

As I grabbed my fresh bottle, I realised I had a soft back tyre so I had to stop again and get a new wheel from the mechanic. Luckily, the pace wasn’t too high and as a lot of guys were riding back up after their own stops, it didn’t take long to get back on.

Things got pretty hectic in the last 20km or so. While we had ridden together as a team for most of the day, all of the twists, turns and roundabouts in the finale made that near impossible. I don’t think the organisers could have found another roundabout if they looked. Unsurprisingly, there were crashes.

With 18km to go, Pavel Sivakov was squeezed out on the left-hand side of the road and flipped into a kerb. With 8km to go, a couple of guys crashed directly in front of my team-mates Romain Bardet and Nikias Arndt on a right-hand corner. The guys were able to stop in time and get around but lost a few metres on the peloton. I was just a few riders behind them but avoided it so I eased up, to make sure they regained contact.

Just 5km later, yesterday’s stage winner Joe Dombrowski clipped a marshal who was signalling a traffic island in the middle of the road and hit the deck. Although he finished the stage, he ended up in hospital for checks afterwards. Mikel Landa of Bahrain-Victorious and Francois Bidar of Ag2r were both forced out of the race with suspected broken shoulders in the same incident.

Myself and Jai Hindley were lucky to avoid the last crash and it’s always horrible to see these things happen and to see an overall contender go out of the race on a flat stage. The road wasn’t slippy, it was just because guys were all flat out, either trying to win the stage, or avoid losing any time.

In the gallop to the line, Aussie Caleb Ewan took stage victory. Caleb lives in Monaco. I train with him every so often and he is married to a girl from Cork, so maybe we can claim the win.

Giro d’Italia, Live Eurosport 11.35