Nicholas Roche’s Giro d’Italia diary: ‘I bounced off Dan on the descent and we nearly had a family hospital trip’

Monday, May 17, Stage 10: L’Aquila to Foligno (139kms)

After yesterday’s stage, my DSM team were booked into the same hotel as the Trek-Segafredo squad so, after dinner, I got to chat to an old friend for about a few minutes.

Mirko is the chef for Trek now but he was also the team chef for BMC when I rode with them. The last time we were both on the Giro, back in 2018, Mirko’s girlfriend had cancer and my younger brother Florian had leukaemia for the second time so a lot of our conversations every day were based around themselves.

Thankfully, last night we were able to have a quick chat about how well both of them are doing.

Mirko’s girlfriend is in her fourth year post-cancer and Florian is doing a lot better too and is looking forward to getting out of the house when the restrictions are finally lifted in the south of France.

It’s strange but, in a way, Covid meant that he hasn’t missed out on as much as he might have.

Like Florian, everybody else has had to stay indoors for most of the past year and had to stay socially distant, wear masks around other people, and sanitise their hands regularly to stay safe.

Hopefully he will be allowed back to normal around the same time everyone else is.

As today’s stage was just 139km, we had a later than usual 11.30 departure from the hotel for what was either a stage suited to a breakaway or a bunch sprint, depending on how the opening kilometres went.

With an uphill start for the first 15km, a couple of smaller climbs in the middle and a mainly flat last 40km, we knew that the breakaway would have to contain a lot of riders to outwit the sprinters’ team at the end of the stage.

We decided that if three or four riders went clear, there wasn’t much hope of them staying away to the finish but if a big group jumped away on the opening hill, I had a free hand to try and get into it.

As it happened, four riders went clear after a few minutes and that was it.

A block headwind for the first 50km made them work hard for the three minutes or so they got, but once the Bora-Hansgrohe team of Peter Sagan put the hammer down later in the stage, their number was up.

Bora did a great job today, riding hard on the climbs to get rid of some of the sprinters and give their man Sagan a better chance in the gallop to the line. The pace was pretty hot on the last climb and I was delighted to see the king of the mountains sign at the top.

The descent saw a lot of movement in the bunch and, with about 35km to go, two guys bumped into each other right in front of me at over 65kph. While one bounced to the right, the other guy bounced across into me. I then ricocheted into my cousin Dan Martin and within seconds we nearly had a family trip to the hospital. Thanks to some good bike handling, though, we all managed to stay upright and laugh about it later.

After keeping Romain sheltered and safe for most of the stage, the last 30km flew by. We were expecting a tail wind finale but there were a lot of strong gusts from the side so I gave a hand to the guys to get our sprinter Max Kanter into a good position in the final kilometres.

We were right at the front with 2km to go with Nikias sitting ready as the last man to lead Max out. Unfortunately, Max crashed on a left-hand corner with 800m to go and didn’t get to contest the sprint, leaving Nikias in third place in the line with 500m to go.

Although Nikias was in a great position as the sprint started, he had been out in the wind for a long time expecting Max to come around him, he drifted back to finish 11th behind stage winner Sagan as the rest of us rolled in safely to end the first week of racing.

We don’t have too much of a transfer this evening ahead of the first rest day of this Giro tomorrow. When I was younger I would have opted to continue racing and go home a day earlier rather than take a rest day in the middle of a Grand Tour but I’m looking forward to this one.