Nicholas Roche’s Giro d’Italia diary: ‘By the time we got halfway down, my arms and legs were like blocks of wood’

On arrival at our team hotel last night we had another rapid Covid test, the third one of this Giro and the fifth in total including two earlier PCR tests.

No matter how many of them you do and how good you feel, waiting for the result is still a worry. Thankfully, though, they all came back clear and we were able to start again this morning.

An anti-doping test at 7.30 started the day a little earlier than usual but we had to leave the hotel at 9.30 anyway for the drive to Siena so it gave me a little more time to get breakfast and pack my bags.

Although the start in Siena was beautiful and quite tranquil, we knew that, with 4,500 metres of climbing in 212km of racing ahead of us this morning, the peace and quiet wouldn’t last long.

With a good chance that the overall contenders might want to take it easy after yesterday’s gravel stage, our team thought an early breakaway might stay clear to the finish today. Myself and Chris Hamilton had a green light to try and get into the breakaway, but we obviously weren’t the only ones trying.

The attacks came from all angles, right from the start. The speed was so high that we covered 48km in the first hour of racing.

By then there had been a few crashes, with six guys forced out of the race including overall contender Marc Soler and former race leader Alessandro de Marchi, a good friend of mine.

Still, the attacks kept coming one after another for the next 20km or so but the groups were too big to be allowed go clear.

I tried like a maniac to get away and got off the front quite a few times but the speed was so high and there were so many other guys trying the same thing that it all came to nothing.

At one point, I had opened a gap with Peter Sagan but we both knew we needed eight or nine more riders to come across to us if we were to have any chance of success.

Instead, the whole bunch steamed up behind us and another group jumped off the front. As luck would have it, this time they were allowed escape.

I was a bit gutted to miss the right group but at least Chris managed to get into the 16-man move. Having invested a lot of energy into getting away this morning, we hit a steep climb out of Florence after about 80km and I had to wait for a while for the pace to settle down and get a chance to recover.

After that I just went back to my daily duties of looking after Romain (Bardet) and keeping him sheltered.





When it started raining on the 10km-long second-category Passo Della Consuma after 120km, I didn’t go back to the car for a rain cape because I wasn’t expecting the temperature to drop as much as it did and thought the climbing would keep me warm.

It was freezing cold at the top though and by the time we got halfway down the descent, my arms and legs were like blocks of wood and I was frozen stiff on the bike.

Luckily, after one of my worst descents ever, I was still in contact with the peloton at the bottom.

Here, Max Kanter went back to the car for his rain jacket and grabbed mine too.

Even though we were going straight back up the 13km-long Passo Della Calla, I was so cold I kept it on all the way up the mountain. At the top we were 10 minutes behind Chris and the rest of the breakaways and we knew they would stay away to contest the stage win.

After a 30km descent I handed my jacket to Nico Denz at the bottom of the final climb and moved Romain into position behind the Ineos Grenadier team.

Up front, Chris stayed with the leaders as their 16-man group whittled down to four.

He then went clear of the rest of the front group with Andrea Vendrame of Ag2r-Citreon on the descent of the final climb and finished second on the stage behind the Italian.

Although he was disappointed not to take victory, he really did a great ride today to take the biggest result of his career so far.

He did everything right today and there wasn’t much more he could have done against a faster guy in the final sprint.

Giro d’Italia, Stage 13

