Nicholas Roche’s Giro d’Italia diary: ‘As I crossed the line, I saw a replay of Dan winning the stage – I was one proud cousin’

Wednesday May 26, Stage 17: Canazei to Sega di Ala (193km)

Close

Having now won stages at all three Grand Tours Dan entered the history books and I am one proud cousin. Credit: AP

Nicholas Roche

AFTER yesterday’s rest day, we were back in the mountains today. With two big climbs coming in the last 60km, we decided it was better for our team not to go in the breakaways and focus instead on getting Romain (Bardet) to the last climb in the best position possible.

Romain began the day in seventh place overall, so as the break sparked off the front this morning, we tried to stop any guys who were near to him in the overall standings from escaping. The last thing we wanted was for somebody to gain five or six minutes from behind and leapfrog him in the GC.

