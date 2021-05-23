Nicholas Roche’s Giro d’Italia diary: ‘After the crash, the peloton looked more like a field hospital in a war zone’

Sunday May 23, Stage 15: Grado to Gorizia (145km)



Before the start this morning, we spoke about how today’s stage would be like a one-day classic; with narrow roads, crosswinds and rain forecast, and ending with three finishing circuits containing a steep little climb.

While my goal was to look after Romain (Bardet), my German team-mate Nikias Arndt had a free role to try and get into the breakaway today. As we rolled out of Grado and onto an exposed 5km long causeway, the expected crosswind turned out to be a tailwind and within seconds of the flag dropping we were doing over 70kph.

Nikias managed to get into the first move of the day but as his group began to open a gap, there were still huge waves going off the front of the peloton behind them, each one creating a surge that rippled through the bunch. With Nikias gone, I opted out of the nervous mayhem at the front and drifted back through the peloton after about 3km. That was when the crash happened.

As I had drifted to the back, I had time to squeeze past the pile-up that happened about 25 riders from the front. As I did so, I saw Romain a few metres ahead of me picking himself up off the ground in the middle of about 50 broken bikes and riders.

Thankfully he wasn’t badly hurt, a bang in the back of the leg from a stray bike and a dropped chain his only worries. Chris Hamilton and I stopped with him and tried to give him a hand to get his chain back on but when we unjammed it from the frame we realised that his front chainring was broken and he could only ride on the smaller inside ring.

With the front of the race still tearing up the road at 70kph, I squeezed the little microphone inside my jersey and radioed back to our directeur sportif Matt Winston in the team car.

“Romain’s chainring is broken! He needs a new bike.”

“We can’t pass,” came the reply. “Just keep pedalling and we’ll see in a few seconds.”

There were so many guys spreadeagled on the road from the crash that the cars behind the race couldn’t get by, so there was no other option but for Romain to start to chase on the little ring.

I knew the break had already gone clear, so I tried to rationalise that things would slow down eventually, but I’ll admit I felt a sense of mild panic for a minute, until Matt came back with news in my earpiece.

“The race is neutralised. The race is stopped!”

Because of the carnage behind us, and the fact that the cars or ambulances couldn’t get through, the commissaires decided to stop the race and pulled everyone over after 5km. By the time all of the crash victims had scraped themselves off the road and rolled up to the back of the stoppage, the peloton looked like a field hospital in a war zone.

As Romain got a new bike from the team car, medics treated lots of guys with blood running down their arms and legs. When they were patched up, some took the opportunity to change their ripped jerseys and shorts for a new set from the team car, while broken bikes and lost bottles were also replaced.

After being stopped on the side of the road for about 20 minutes, the peloton numbered four riders fewer on the restart, with sixth overall Emanuel Buchmann of Bora-Hansgrohe one of those taken to hospital.

Nikias was really sharp again when racing resumed and made it into the breakaway of 15 riders as the Ineos squad of race leader Egan Bernal controlled things on the front of the peloton and, focusing on safety first in the wet conditions, allowed their advantage to grow to 17 minutes by the end of the stage.

We spent about 40km in Slovenia today, including three ascents of the steep Gornje Cervovo climb, which was thronged with fans.

After being in a Covid bubble all year, it was a bit of a shock to the system to see absolutely nobody wearings masks on the side of the road.

Apparently, you don’t have to wear masks in Slovenia any more but, rather than feeling like a healthy pre-Covid environment, it felt a bit awkward to have so many unmasked people shouting and cheering us on from such a close distance.

While the rain made the roads treacherous , one particular section of small, square, shiny cobbles going through the finish area was ultra slippery. Here, on the first of three passages of the line, I saw my cousin Dan Martin slide into a kerb and go flying across the road and thought his Giro was over. Thankfully the wet surface saved him from injury and he was back alongside me in the bunch a few kilometres later.

By then, everyone had realised the roads were so slippery that we were going through the corners at walking pace. With about 35km to go, Michael Storer went back to the car for his rain jacket so I asked him to get mine as well, but conditions were so bad that he didn’t make it back up to me until about 5km to go.

As a wet bedraggled peloton rolled across the line 17 minutes after stage winner Victor Campenaerts of Qhubeka-Assos, we learned that Nikias had taken third on the stage. On the bus afterwards, I congratulated him for setting a ‘new record’ of being in two race-winning breakaways on the same day.

