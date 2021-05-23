| 7.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Nicholas Roche’s Giro d’Italia diary: ‘After the crash, the peloton looked more like a field hospital in a war zone’

Jumbo-Visma&rsquo;s Josh van Emden sits on the tarmac after being caught up in a crash in the opening kilometres of yesterday&rsquo;s stage of the Giro d&rsquo;Italia. Photo: AP Expand

Close

Jumbo-Visma&rsquo;s Josh van Emden sits on the tarmac after being caught up in a crash in the opening kilometres of yesterday&rsquo;s stage of the Giro d&rsquo;Italia. Photo: AP

Jumbo-Visma’s Josh van Emden sits on the tarmac after being caught up in a crash in the opening kilometres of yesterday’s stage of the Giro d’Italia. Photo: AP

Jumbo-Visma’s Josh van Emden sits on the tarmac after being caught up in a crash in the opening kilometres of yesterday’s stage of the Giro d’Italia. Photo: AP

Nicholas Roche

Sunday May 23, Stage 15: Grado to Gorizia (145km)

Before the start this morning, we spoke about how today’s stage would be like a one-day classic; with narrow roads, crosswinds and rain forecast, and ending with three finishing circuits containing a steep little climb.

Most Watched

Privacy