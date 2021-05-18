Nicholas Roche’s Giro d’Italia diary: ‘After a nice quiet rest day today, I’m expecting carnage tomorrow’

Tuesday, May 18, Rest Day 1: Somewhere near Assisi

When I arrived at the team hotel last night and saw that there were three other teams staying here as well, I was a bit worried about social distancing and whether there was enough room for all of us, but the hotel is so big that the only time you are reminded of being on the Giro is when you go out to the car park and see four team buses.

The rooms themselves however, are a bit on the small side, with just about enough room to walk around the two single beds.

As we are staying here for two nights, Romain (Bardet) and I will have to make sure not to leave anything on the floor when we go to bed.

The last thing you want is your team leader having to leave the Giro d’Italia after falling over a suitcase or a pair of runners on the way to the jacks.

While we didn’t have any racing to do this morning, there were plenty of other things to keep us busy. First up was an ultrasound scan to determine our glycogen levels after ten days of racing. We also got weighed and had our skin-folds checked to make sure we are eating enough and recovering properly.

After breakfast, we had a training spin at 10.30 to keep the legs ticking over and remind the body that the race isn’t over yet.

Because we can’t stop for coffee stops any more, I got one of the waitresses to fill a flask that I had brought down to breakfast, with espresso.

Fearing I was going to drink the lot myself and possibly drop with a heart attack, she was a bit reluctant to fill the flask to the top but gave in when I explained that it was for the whole team to have when we stopped in the middle of the spin.

We ended up doing two hours today, not because we went very far but because we took it pretty easy on the long climb in the middle of the ride.

I haven’t been in this region of Italy very much, apart from the odd race in February or March, so I was surprised to see how much the sun transformed the area into a really picture-postcard setting, complete with quaint stone-walled villages and olive trees in full bloom.

We rode past the town of Assisi today, but we didn’t go through the centre, so it was only when I checked out some of my friends from other teams’ social media that I saw pictures of the Basilica of Saint Francis, which is on the Unesco World Heritage list and is a huge tourist attraction here.

Usually on a rest day there would be people knocking around the team hotels, looking for photographs, autographs or souvenirs but since Covid, all of that has been knocked on the head. Even family and friends wouldn’t be allowed into the team bubble if they turned up, so it made for a fairly quiet afternoon.

After lunch, myself and my ‘roomie’ Romain put the feet up and watched a bit of TV on our laptops. I’ve just started the series ‘Shadow and Bone’ while Romain is boring through the Anglo-French crimes series ‘The Tunnel’.

After a bit of a siesta to recharge the batteries, I then had an interview for an English podcast before our team debrief on the race so far. As usual on a rest day, the team had a barbecue for the staff this evening. For us riders, this is a chance to go down and have a drink or a chat with the mechanics, the directeur sportifs, the chef, the soigneurs and thank them for making life easy for us on our three-week trek through Italy.

Tomorrow, like the singing cowboy, Gene Autry, we’ll be back in the saddle again with an undulating 163km stage to Montalcino.

Tomorrow is probably the most technical stage of this Giro, with four long sections of gravel road in the last 70km.

Depending on the weather, those gravel sections could turn the race on its head. As well as having the technical ability to ride fast over them, the possibility of punctures and crashes, could see big changes in the overall classification afterwards. Three of those sections have a fast downhill run into them, so it’s going to be pretty chaotic.

With riders that little bit fresher coming into it, it has the potential for carnage.

After a nice tranquil rest day today, tomorrow will be anything but.

While it might not be a stage on which the Giro could be won, it’s definitely one where it could be lost.

Giro d’Italia, Stage 11

