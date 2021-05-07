| 6.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Nicholas Roche’s Giro d’Italia diary: A couple of years ago I would have been panicking now

Nicholas Roche finishing second on the final stage of the Tour of the Alps Expand

Close

Nicholas Roche finishing second on the final stage of the Tour of the Alps

Nicholas Roche finishing second on the final stage of the Tour of the Alps

Nicholas Roche finishing second on the final stage of the Tour of the Alps

Nicholas Roche

Friday May 7, 2021: Turin, Italy

Tomorrow I will start my fifth Giro d’Italia when I roll off the start ramp for the 9km individual time trial in Turin.

Most Watched

Privacy