Nicholas Roche’s Giro d’Italia diary: A couple of years ago I would have been panicking now

Friday May 7, 2021: Turin, Italy

Tomorrow I will start my fifth Giro d’Italia when I roll off the start ramp for the 9km individual time trial in Turin.

The Giro was my first ever Grand Tour in 2007 and the fact that my debut came exactly 30 years after my dad had won the race, brought me a bit more attention than I probably would have got otherwise. Since then I have ridden 23 Grand Tours and it’s hard to believe how quickly the time has flown past.

The past two years have been a bit stranger than usual because of the Covid pandemic. In fact as well as having to be careful not to catch the virus, which has disrupted the racing calendar each year, it has changed the atmosphere of racing a lot.

Before, I used to love going for a cycle around the start towns of the big races with team-mates. We’d stop at a cafe, have a chat in the sunshine, soak in the Grand Tour experience and the build up to the race proper. Before and after stages you could walk down to the hotel lobby and have a coffee with family and friends or sign a few autographs for fans but that’s all gone now too.

Today I’m in a small hotel in a small town outside Turin. There’s nothing beside us and nothing to do, but with each team in their own little Covid bubble it doesn’t make any difference where we stay. We are not allowed out of the hotel or to mix with anyone outside our bubble. In fact if we are not on our bikes, we are rarely out of our bedrooms at all.

Protection and precaution are the key words now with hand sanitiser and face masks an everyday necessity. But even if you follow all of the rules and guidelines, you can still be forced to leave a race, as I found out earlier in the year when one of our team staff felt a bit sick a few days after the Italian one day classic Milan-San Remo.

As I had been in a bubble with him at Milan-San Remo, I was deemed a close contact and forced to pull out of the Tour of Catalunya after just one day’s racing, even though I had passed a PCR test for that race. My room-mate at Milan-San Remo was forced to skip the Belgian one day classic Gent-Wevelgem for the same reason.

I had no symptoms at all. I did more tests after four days, five days and seven days which are the requirements and thankfully they were all negative. I didn’t actually have the virus at all but that’s the way it is now with the Covid rules in cycling.

Because a lot of races were cancelled at the start of the year due to Covid, the only other races in my legs heading into this Giro are the Tour of Provence and Tour des Alpes, where I took second on the final stage. While it may not exactly be the Giro, it was great to stretch the legs and get involved in a bit of racing again.

Just beforehand I went to a really good altitude training camp in Tenerife with my DSM team-mates Romain Bardet, Jai Hindley and Chris Hamilton. We had two and a half weeks of sleeping on top of Mount Teide and repeatedly riding up and down the highest climb in Spain.

Climbing Mount Teide every day is not the same as racing but it is what it is. Maybe if it was a couple of years ago, I would be panicking now and overthinking things coming into this Giro, but I know training has gone well and it’s just a question of getting going now.

Last year was pretty much the same. I only had 35 race days for the whole year last year so I’m not too worried that I missed out on five race days in Catalunya going into this Giro. Maybe I’ll be a bit rusty the first day but hopefully after that things will pick up. If I’m not going well it’s not because I don’t have enough race days.

My DSM team here is a pretty young one with myself and Romain perhaps bumping the average age up a little bit. Our team leaders here will be Romain, who has finished on the podium at the Tour de France twice, and Jai, who finished second here last year.

As elder statesman, I sometimes have a role in the team of helping some of the younger lads adapt to the professional peloton but now that we’re here at the Giro we’re here to perform. My role here in Italy will be that of road captain. I’ll be acting as a link between the sports directeur in the car and the riders on the bike, making quick decisions on the road and giving orders on the move.

I will be multi-tasking though over the next few weeks. While I will have to be there in the mountains for our two leaders, there will also be lot of times on the flat where I will need to ride on the front, take the wind or close a gap to make sure we keep Romain and Jai in a good position all of the time.

It all begins when I roll down the start ramp of the time trial tomorrow afternoon at 14.52 Irish time.

Giro d’Italia

Live Eurosport, 12.50