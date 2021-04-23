Nicholas Roche continues Giro d'Italia preparation with second-place finish in final Tour of Alps stage

A fast-finishing Nicholas Roche finished second in the final stage of the Tour of the Alps after a tenacious ride through the Italian mountains.

The Team DSM veteran has shown good form this week as he continues to his build-up to the Giro d’Italia, which starts in Turin on May 8, and made it into the breakaway for the second day in a row.

Austrian rider Felix Grossschartner took the stage honours after attacking his breakaway rivals on the final climb, pulling out a convincing advantage which he held all the way to the finish at Riva del Garda after 120km of racing.

While the rest of the lead group was swept up by a trimmed-down peloton, Roche and Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up) managed to hold them off on the fast down-hill finish with the Irishman getting the better of his former team-mate in the two-up sprint.

Britain’s Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) took the overall honours on a day his lead never looked under threat while Dan Martin (Israel-Start-Up), who was also active in the break today, finished 15th overall. His chances of a podium finish were ruined by a crash in yesterday’s fourth stage.

“I’m really happy about today,” said Roche. “It was nice to be in the break with Michael and it was proper racing out there. After the last climb De Marchi and myself believed we could still make it before the bunch to the line. It was nice that we both just committed to that in the finale and didn’t play around. I’m happy with the result and to be able to get a stage podium for the guys.”