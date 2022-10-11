Mia Griffin hoping to bounce back from Covid interruption to end ‘roller-coaster’ year on high in Paris

Mia Griffin will be competing in the Madison with Alice Sharpe at this week's Track World Championships

“I feel the excitement building within the team,” says Mia Griffin ahead of a big week for the Irish track team.

It may be the eve of this year's UCI Track World Championships, but with this week's event taking place in the velodrome that will host the Paris 2024 games, it's difficult to escape the looming Olympic rings on the horizon.

While the qualification process doesn't start until early next year, Paris has been on the minds of the Irish team pursuit riders for several years now. This has been a long-term project and things are about to get very real.

“There’s definitely a huge focus to deliver a good time on this track,” says the 23-year-old from Kilkenny. “I think delivering a good time on this track would just bring huge confidence coming into the qualifying cycle … and also the track seems to ride quite nicely for team pursuit.”

Griffin has been a key part of this journey since Cycling Ireland's 2017 talent identification programme put the former camogie player from Glenmore on a different path. This year has seen some of the most dramatic highs and lows along her journey.

In May, Griffin combined with Alice Sharpe to win bronze in the Madison event at the Nations Cup in Canada and in August's European Championships she placed ninth in the points race before teaming up with Lara Gillespie for a solid ninth in the Madison despite crashing and damaging her shoulder during the event. Alongside Griffin's personal milestones, the team pursuit squad have made great strides including their sixth-place finish at the Europeans.

While that shoulder injury set back some immediate plans, just as she was ready to return to full training Covid intervened to disrupt her preparations for this week’s World Championships.

“It’s been an absolute roller coaster of a season. Between illness and injury, with my two shoulders and getting sick as well … when I can stay on my bike, and don’t get sick, things go well. I just need to stay upright and stay healthy,” she says.

“I think this has been my most challenging season as regards coming back from two separate injuries, but it has also shown me that you can come back stronger even if you’ve fallen off and have missed races.”

Given she tested positive for Covid just over three weeks ago, Griffin knows she's cutting it tight to find her form and she'll sit out tomorrow's team pursuit qualifying to concentrate on the Madison on Saturday instead. However, she has been inspired by Sam Bennett's impressive return to form following his own Covid interruption in recent weeks.

After being forced out of the Vuelta a Espana, the Carrick-on-Suir sprinter returned with a fifth place at the Munsterland Giro and a third-place finish at Paris-Tours last week in some impressive end-of-season performances.

“I saw that result from Sam and I was like 'that’s pretty cool'. Because obviously I saw he got Covid in the Vuelta and that shows that you can get back pretty quick.”

For the Madison event, which is essentially a two-person relay where team-mates sling each other in and out of the race, Griffin will team up with Sharpe again still buoyed by their podium performance in Canada.

“I know her inside out and upside down. It’s going to be really good to ride with Alice again. We’ve not ridden a Madison since (May), so I’m really excited; we’re similar sizes, similar heights, it makes quite a good combination.”

While she's not in the four selected for the team pursuit qualifying session tomorrow, she's very much part of the squad and knows what the goal is this week.

They have a target time for each split during their four-minute effort, but ultimately they hope to make the final eight that will compete in the first round on Thursday.

Whatever happens this week, there won't be much time to switch off over the winter. Griffin, who finished second in the national road championships this year, is hoping to push the boundaries on the road and the track next year.

She hopes a "big winter" of training will allow her balance both ambitions.

"I've found a massive love for the road (this year), and as much as I love track, I think road is a really exciting prospect too," she says.

"I want to try and balance the road and track a lot next year so it’s going to be a really chaotic season. I’m going to try and get a solid block of training over the winter, as many hours as possible and hope that that will carry me through the season."

UCI World Track Championships

Tomorrow

Team Pursuit Qualifying - Emily Kay, Lara Gillespie, Kelly Murphy, Alice Sharpe.

Scratch 10 km Final - Lara Gillespie.

Thursday

Sprint Qualifying - Orla Walsh

Elimination Final - Alice Sharpe

Friday

Omnium - Emily Kay

Saturday

500m TT Qualifying - Orla Walsh

Individual Pursuit Qualifying - Kelly Murphy

Madison 30km Final - Mia Griffin, Alice Sharpe