Megan Armitage of Arkea Pro Cycling Team attacks during the national road race championships last month, where she finished third. Photo: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Megan Armitage will become the first Irish woman to race in the women's Tour de France after being named in the Arkea Pro Cycling team for the eight-stage race which begins in Clermont-Ferrand this weekend.