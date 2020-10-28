Meet Oisín O'Callaghan, the World Junior mountain bike champion aiming to complete historic double

A fifth-year student has been missing from regular classes at Scoil Pól Kilfinane in Limerick this term.

Instead of starting the Leaving Cert cycle, Limerick teenager Oisín O’Callaghan has been on the whirlwind tour of Europe’s top downhill mountain bike trails, continuing his two-wheeled education and writing his own chapters in Irish cycling history along the way.

This week he is in Lousa, near Fatima in Portugal, for the last rounds of the World Cup series, where he hopes to crown a glorious month.

He knows he has some catch-up to do in the classroom - with the understanding of his parents and principal at Scoil Pól - but when he does return in a week’s time he will do so as a custodian of a rainbow jersey.

O’Callaghan earned his place on an elite list of Irish world champions, joining the likes of Martyn Irvine, Mark Scanlon and Stephen Roche, to wear the fabled colours when he blitzed the junior field with a devastating four-minute run at the downhill mountain bike World Championships in Leogang, in northern Austria, earlier this month.

The 17-year-old trailblazer quickly followed up with a clean sweep at the junior World Cup series event in Slovenia two weeks ago, where he was fastest in both races, and in qualifying, leaving him with a healthy lead ahead of this weekend's decisive final two rounds in Portugal, in a series that has been cut in half due to the pandemic.

This may be unfamiliar territory for Irish cycling, but it is terrain the first-year junior was born and bred for. From the time he was in third class he would tell his teachers he wanted to be a mountain bike world champion when he grew up. It helped that he had the perfect mentor in his father to help pursue these ambitions.

Unlike Oisín, O’Callaghan Senior was late to the sport, getting his first taste of the big Alpine downhill races at the age of 37, but as co-owner of Trail Riders, the mountain bike shop and service provider at Ballyhoura, Ireland’s largest mountain bike trail network in Ardpatrick, mountains and bikes were part of everyday life for Chris and Mary’s only child.

“Growing up, he would have been putting the coloured cable ties on his handlebars in the sequences that’s on the (rainbow) jersey, back when he was in first and second class. So obviously he’s been driven from that age. He played other sports but it was always about bikes,” says Chris.

This year Oisín has been on the road since July. Despite being surrounded by a world of uncertainty, he did what he always does come summer time; taking off to the Alps in a customised camper van with his father so he could train on the biggest mountain trails.

For a while Covid-19 put the entire season in doubt, but they knew the hard work would pay dividends, if not this year, somewhere down the road.

They’ve been planning well ahead for some time now. For example, Chris and Oisín scouted out this week’s venue in Lousa 18 months ago because they knew it would be on the World Cup circuit for the first time in 2020.

The late start to their season has delayed Oisín’s return to school, but over the summer they worked on increasing his raw speed and technique on the treacherous downhill trails that snake around forest trees and rocks.

Chris returned to their Limerick home after the World Championships, but Oisín has stayed on the continent to complete the work they’ve started with the YT Mob, a professional racing team backed by German bike manufacturer YT Industries, and which is run by Martin Whitely, one of the most successful managers in the sport - “the Alex Ferguson of mountain biking,” according to Chris.

Last year the boy racer earned a coveted two-year deal with the ‘Young Talent’ team after a six-month talent-search that started with 550 young hopefuls from around the world and finished with O’Callaghan earning one of the two pro contracts on offer at their Finals Camp in Granada.

He’s taken it all in his stride and makes the attraction of the white-knuckle ride of a sport sound misleadingly benign.

“The main thing that stands out for me is how much fun I can have,” he says. “Going out every weekend with my friends having a laugh. It’s just good fun.”

It’s also been a lot of hard work, something his father believes people are quick to forget.

“I think we’re living in a world where, there are so many people looking at themselves on social media, look at themselves in the mirror, and look at all their fancy uniforms and fancy helmets and they don’t realise it takes a lot of hard work in sport, you nearly just have to work harder than anybody else,” he says.

After his success of the last few weeks, Oisín has raised his ambitions to complete a World Championship and World Cup Series double, and hopes to repeat the trick next year when he’ll still be categorised as a junior and the series will, hopefully, be run over seven rounds.

Beyond that, senior level success is the obvious target, but he’ll continue on his learning curve all the way, even if he’s not always in the classroom.

Qualifying starts on Thursday, the first World Cup round will be broadcast on redbull.com on Friday.

