Mark Cavendish has been left out of Team Dimension Data's eight-man squad for the Tour de France.

Mark Cavendish has been left out of Team Dimension Data's eight-man squad for the Tour de France.

Mark Cavendish will miss Tour de France for first time since 2007 after being dropped by Team Dimension Data

Edvald Boasson Hagen, Stephen Cummings, Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg, Michael Valgren, Roman Kreuziger, Giacomo Nizzolo, Ben King, and Lars Bak have been selected ahead of the 34-year-old.

Team principal Doug Ryder said in a statement: "Really excited to announce this great group of riders who we feel will be the best suited to meet the team's objectives we have set out for this years Tour de France.

The 106th edition of the Tour begins on Saturday in Brussels.

It will be the first time since 2007 that Cavendish will not be competing in the Tour.

The British rider, whose best result this season was third place on stage three of the Tour of Turkey in April, is four shy of equalling Eddy Merckx's all-time record of 34 stage wins in the race.

He competed in the Tour of Slovenia last month and then finished 22nd at the British National Championships road race on Sunday.

In 2011, Cavendish became the first Briton to win the green jersey at the Tour after finishing with five stage victories.

Online Editors