Mark Cavendish moves closer to Eddie Merckx's record with 33rd Tour de France stage win

Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider Mark Cavendish of Britain celebrates after winning stage 10 of the Tour de France from Albertville to Valence. Photo: Reuters/Benoit Tessier

Mark Cavendish moved to within one win of Eddy Merckx's all-time record as he collected his 33rd career Tour de France victory on stage 10 into Valence.

The Manxman held off the charge of Wout Van Aert and Jasper Philipsen to take his third win of this year's race and move to the brink of the record.

Cavendish was guided to the line by his Deceuninck-QuickStep team-mates as they bossed the crosswinds that led to a hugely stressful finish to the 191km stage from Albertville.

World champion Julian Alaphilippe was at the front of the charge as Deceuninck-QuickStep worked to split the peloton, piling pressure on Sonny Colbrelli, Cees Bol and Andre Greipel who all found themselves distanced at different times.

Though it would come together again close to the finish, it was Cavendish's team who had the position on the road on the final bend, and neither Van Aert not Philipsen had the power to come around him at the last.

Cavendish took his first Tour stage win in five years last Tuesday, having feared he would never return to this race, but now has the opportunity to rewrite its record book before Paris.