Mark Cavendish completes switch to Astana Qazaqstan, keeping alive his hopes of making Tour de France history

Mark Cavendish celebrates after winning the 2022 British National Road Championships road race in Castle Douglas. Picture date: Sunday June 26, 2022. Expand

Ian Parker

Mark Cavendish’s switch to the Astana Qazaqstan team has at long last been confirmed in a move which keeps alive his hopes of making more Tour de France history.

The 37-year-old’s future had been up in the air since French ProTour squad B&B Hotels-KTM – with whom Cavendish had reportedly agreed terms – failed to secure new sponorship in early December and was forced to close its doors.

