Magnus Cort completes Grand Tour Slam with a maiden victory in stage 10 of Giro d’Italia

EF Education-EasyPost's Magnus Cort celebrates winning stage 10 of Giro d'Italia© REUTERS

Denmark's Magnus Cort completed his Grand Tour Slam with a maiden victory at the Giro d'Italia in Tuesday's stage 10, out-sprinting Derek Gee and Alessandro de Marchi after a rain-soaked 196-km ride from Scandiano to Viareggio.