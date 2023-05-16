Magnus Cort completes Grand Tour Slam with a maiden victory in stage 10 of Giro d’Italia
Denmark's Magnus Cort completed his Grand Tour Slam with a maiden victory at the Giro d'Italia in Tuesday's stage 10, out-sprinting Derek Gee and Alessandro de Marchi after a rain-soaked 196-km ride from Scandiano to Viareggio.
Latest Cycling
Magnus Cort completes Grand Tour Slam with a maiden victory in stage 10 of Giro d’Italia
Daire Feeley: Winning the Rás opened new doors for me, so defending the title is a must
Ronan McLaughlin is back for one last dance with the Rás
Ireland’s Ben Healy wins eighth stage of the Giro d’Italia
Davide Bais wins tough stage seven of Giro d’Italia as Eddie Dunbar finishes in ninth position
ICycle diary: Bike Week, a guide to the Wicklow 200 and trying not to panic
Mads Pedersen wins stage six of Giro d’Italia to complete Grand Tour milestone
Sam Bennett ‘heading in the right direction’ after missing out in photo finish in Hungary
Stray dog and rain causes chaos as Kaden Groves wins first Giro d’Italia stage
Ireland’s Eddie Dunbar climbs up Giro standings after finishing ninth on stage four
Top Stories
‘A lot of creatives publishing original work might start to think, what’s the point?’ – How industry insiders see the AI revolution
Roy Curtis: Only one way for Rory McIlroy to stop the amateur psychology analysis – win a Major this week
‘I was never so sure that I was going to have a great week at Augusta’ – Rory McIlroy to use Masters misery as a positive
Rapist and senior associate of Kinahan crime gang appears in court for breaching Sex Offenders Act
Latest NewsMore
Katie Taylor promoter warns of ‘real threat’ as UK security officers flown in for Dublin fight
40 relatives claim farmer left multimillion-euro estate to criminal relation due to deceit and undue influence
Rapist and senior associate of Kinahan crime gang appears in court for breaching Sex Offenders Act
Latest | Rory McIlroy grouped with Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa as PGA Championship tee times announces
Pensioner who thought he was investing in cryptocurrency now believes he was victim of ‘elaborate sting’, High Court hears
KBC shareholders to bank windfall from sale of Irish business
Man ‘glorified’ his role in garda death bank raid by getting tattoo of gangsters with guns, trial told
Debenhams workers win key legal battle in challenge to their collective redundancies
American football round-up: Mulray’s pick spoils Trojans’ party
Widow of cancer patient (45) who died after medical procedure settles her High Court action against Dublin hospital