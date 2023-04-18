Lizzie Deignan ready for early return from maternity leave – ‘Nothing has really changed here. But so much has changed in my life’

Lizzie Deignan celebrates winning Paris-Roubaix in 2021. Photo: Getty

Lizzie Deignan admitted it felt "surreal" to be getting ready to race again as she prepares for an earlier-than-expected return to action at La Fleche Wallonne tomorrow.