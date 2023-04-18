| 9.5°C Dublin

Close

Lizzie Deignan ready for early return from maternity leave – ‘Nothing has really changed here. But so much has changed in my life’

Lizzie Deignan celebrates winning Paris-Roubaix in 2021. Photo: Getty Expand

Close

Lizzie Deignan celebrates winning Paris-Roubaix in 2021. Photo: Getty

Lizzie Deignan celebrates winning Paris-Roubaix in 2021. Photo: Getty

Lizzie Deignan celebrates winning Paris-Roubaix in 2021. Photo: Getty

Lizzie Deignan admitted it felt "surreal" to be getting ready to race again as she prepares for an earlier-than-expected return to action at La Fleche Wallonne tomorrow.

The 34-year-old is back in the peloton two weeks earlier than her planned return at La Vuelta Femenina in early May, seven months after giving birth for the second time with the arrival of son Shea in late September.

Most Watched

Privacy