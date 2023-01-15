This year’s cyclo-cross national championships take place today at McCrystal’s track in Jenkinstown, Co Louth, and once again the senior races will be streamed live on Independent.ie with commentary from Declan Quigley and expert analysis from Eve McCrystal.
The women’s race goes to the line at 1.45 with the men’s race starting at 3.0.
If the recent national series offers clues to the outcomes of today’s races then the man to beat is the rising star of Irish cycling Dean Harvey, while the women’s race should be a battle of youth against experience as defending champion Maria Larkin is likely to face a serious challenge from 16-year-old Aine Doherty.