Lara Gillespie and Aaron Wade get back to winning ways in final round of national series

Lara Gillespie (UCD) celebrates as she crosses the line to win in Dromore on Saturday. Photo: Inpho

UCD Cycling Club’s Lara Gillespie and Aaron Wade (Team U Cube 17) both got back to winning ways as they took the spoils in the final round of the road National Series on Saturday on a testing circuit deep in the rolling hills of Dromore, County Down.

Overall women’s elite series leader Gabriele Glodenyte took fourth place on the day, securing enough points to fend off challengers and take the series title.

Banbridge's Matthew Teggart of WIV SunGod sealed the overall title after taking second place on the day behind Wade, ending the series with a comfortable lead over his nearest challengers.

“It’s been a class season,” said home favourite Teggart. “I’m really pleased to win three out of the four and then second. I’m delighted, I’ve showed a lot of consistency, so I’m really pleased with that.”

The in-form Daire Feeley led home of the remnants of the chasing group to take third place behind the leading duo.

The victory for Wade was made all the sweeter after a difficult season racing in France, being forced to miss several key races while recovering from a double arm break, dislocated collarbone and a fractured hand.

In the elite and junior women’s race, Gillespie returned to winning ways in her first road race in two years. The former National Road Race champion fended off an Eve McCrystal fresh from a sixth World Paracycling Championship title with tandem partner Katie-George Dunlevy, with UCD Cycling Club’s Ella Doherty pipping team-mate and series leader Glodenyte to the final podium spot.

A fourth-place finish for Glodenyte was enough to confirm an overall series win.

“I’m absolutely delighted to win the National Series,” she said. “This is my first year doing the National Series so I really couldn’t believe it. When I first started my goal was to not get dropped, and then quickly turned to a goal to get a podium, and then eventually it was to actually win the series, so I’m absolutely delighted.”