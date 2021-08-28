Kelly Murphy sets outdoor record on her way to National Track Cycling pursuit title

It was a case of 2020 revision on day one of the National Track Cycling championships with four of last year’s champions showing they are still the best in the business.

Kelly Murphy’s pace was as hot as the blistering temperatures at the Sundrive Velodrome as she twice broke the national outdoor record on her way to retaining her 3km individual pursuit title.

The 31-year-old, who came into the national championships boosted by her gold in the individual pursuit at last month’s Track Nations Cup event in St Petersburg, saw off Gabriella Homer in the final in a time of 3:44.05.

“I’m really pleased, the weather is really good today and I raced last year, and the conditions are just so much better so to just go faster than I did last year is all I was aiming for. I did it twice so I’m happy,” said the two-time national time-trial champion, who only flew into Ireland from Mallorca last night.

“It was worth all the stress getting here. It’s so friendly, the people here love the sport, and they know their stuff, and it’s always great vibes.”

Lara Gillespie, who won silver last year, didn't feature today after returning from last week's U-23 track championships with illness.

In the men’s 4k individual pursuit Carrick-on-Suir’s Michael O’Loughlin secured the national title for the second year running in a time of 4:41.15 after holding off national time trial champion on the road Conn McDunphy in the final.

“I’m delighted. It was actually a lot of fun out there because it felt quick and I was enjoying it even though it was painful,” said the EvoPro Racing rider.

“It was a pretty big goal of mine. With Covid, this year has been a little weird and I haven’t done much racing for the last few weeks, but this is the one thing that kept me going out on the bike.

“For a lot of riders here it is a big goal for them. I think it’s getting bigger and bigger every year, the setup this year is even bigger than last year which is great to see.”

In the women’s sprint race, Orla Walsh cruised through the qualification rounds and into the best-of-three-race final. The Dublin rider won two in a row to retain her national title in dominant fashion with Deirbhle Ivory taking the silver medal.

The men’s sprint was a fascinating encounter as two of the pre-race favourites, Harvey Barnes and Conor Rowley eased into the final.

Barnes, fresh from the U-23 European Championships got the better of former junior world keirin champion powering to a 2-0 victory and the national title.