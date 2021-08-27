Kelly Murphy aiming to keep her Paris Olympics dream on track

Kelly Murphy in action during last year's track championships, where she won gold in the individual pursuit. Photo: Inpho

Ireland team-mates Kelly Murphy and Lara Gillespie will be expected to go head-to-head in two of the showpiece events at this weekend’s senior national track cycling championships at Sundrive Velodrome in Dublin.

The pair will put their shared duties on the Ireland team pursuit squad to one side when they compete in the 3km individual pursuit tomorrow and scratch race on Sunday, with all the action streamed live on Independent.ie.

Murphy won gold in the pursuit last year ahead of Gillespie while the 20-year-old rising star took the honours in the scratch event ahead of Mia Griffin (second) and Murphy (third).

Both head into this weekend with good results in recent weeks with Gillespie winning a silver medal in the individual pursuit at the U-23 Europeans last week while Murphy won gold in the same discipline at last month’s Track Nations Cup event in St Petersburg.

While the best riders in the world were racing in Tokyo, many countries have already started their four-year cycling for the next Olympics so the standard in Russia was still high.

Murphy set a national record in St Petersburg, where Gillespie was also on the podium after taking bronze in the omnium. The pair had earlier combined alongside Griffin and Alice Sharpe to win the team pursuit event.

Switching from team-mates to rivals is something they’re quite used to. Both spend a lot of the time in Mallorca where most of the Irish track riders are based.

“We’re used to it really, it’s pretty easy,” said Murphy. “Because we’re part of a small squad (in Mallorca) the only competition is between ourselves so we’re used to that friendly competitiveness. And because we’re also part of the same team, it’s only a good thing when each of us is going faster. It’s to the benefit of the team, so it’s a friendly rivalry.”

The 31-year-old has held the edge over the young Enniskerry woman, but knows that may not always be the case.

“(Gillespie) has been stepping up through the underage ranks really well and I keep thinking every time we’re on the track that it’s only a matter of time before she catches me. I’d be there thinking maybe this is the day. But each time the gap between us keeps getting closer and closer,” said the two-time national time-trial champion on the road.

This weekend Murphy isn’t putting herself under any pressure though. The big picture is Cycling Ireland’s long-term ambition to qualify the women’s team pursuit squad for the Paris Olympics and after watching the Games from a distance, she is inspired to keep working hard to close the gap to the world’s elite.

“That’s my whole raison d’être at the moment. It’s not something we fear, well it’s too late for fear at this stage, we’re in the middle of it,” said Murphy, who has a doctoral degree in neuroscience.

She put a career in brain imaging on hold when she turned to cycling full-time three years ago and she has a nagging feeling that the longer she is out of the profession the less likely it is she will return to it.

"It’s an area that the further out of it you are the harder it is to get back into it, but it also motivates me when I’m training that I have to make sure the change was worth it.”

Paris is clearly her long-term focus and this weekend is just another step along that journey.

“We’ll be racing without pressure this weekend. When you’re racing in the Ireland jersey you feel the pressure to justify your selection and the funding we get, but we can race for ourselves this weekend,” she added.